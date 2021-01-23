COVID-19 : Ganduje Rules Out Immediate Closure Of Schools

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ruled out immediate closure of schools as part of measures to curb the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, reasoning that it might pose a big threat as students may take home the virus.



He, however, insisted on strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols, pointing out that teachers in the state were included as essential workers so that they will be able to perform their civic responsibilities of impacting knowledge and ensure adequate education of the students.



He spoke during a stakeholders meeting with members of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), with selected principals and Head teachers across the state, held at Africa House, Government House, on Friday.



“School closure poses another danger of setback amid COVID-19,” Ganduje insisted, pointing out that closure of schools amid COVID-19 prevalence, in the second wave, could cause another tragedy of taking the society back again, while the devastating virus keeps following students and pupils to their homes.



According to him, “though there is a dire need to fight the pandemic using all available avenues, we should clearly understand repercussions of certain actions in the process.

“The issue is not that of closing schools. When you close schools, it is another tragedy also, because if you close schools with the intent that you take students away from COVID-19, the same pandemic is capable of following them into their respective homes.”



He further stated that the closure of schools would take students and the system of education back again, “it is because of this that we exempted teachers from staying at home, unlike other civil servants, whom we ordered must not come to work, but stay at home.”



He warned that, COVID-19 protocols must be complied with, saying, “we must comply with all the protocols as provided by our able health workers. This is absolutely necessary.”



He assured the teachers of government’s commitment in the free, compulsory primary and secondary education policy, and urged parents to help teachers and government in making sure that their children always comply with the protocols of COVID-19.