34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 : Ganduje Rules Out Immediate Closure Of…

COVID-19 Protocols : Kano Plans Strict Enforcement As…

Customs, DPR Hail CP Habu’s Community Policing Crime…

Stiglitz, Negroponte Urge Biden to Back Okonjo-Iweala for…

Arrest me if you can, Sunday Igboho dares…

LASG Embarks On Renovation Of Six Jetties, Construction…

Indefinite strike to commence in Nigerian Varsities on…

Boko Haram now regrouping in Nasarawa State-Gov Sule

EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Osogbo

Vehicles To Bandits: The Accusation is Wicked/Irresponsible –…

Education

COVID-19 : Ganduje Rules Out Immediate Closure Of Schools

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ruled out immediate closure of schools as part of measures to curb the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, reasoning that it might pose a big threat as students may take home the virus. 


He, however, insisted on strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols, pointing out that teachers in the state were included as essential workers so that they will be able to perform their civic responsibilities of impacting knowledge and ensure adequate education of the students. 


He spoke during a stakeholders meeting with members of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), with selected principals and Head teachers across the state, held at Africa House, Government House, on Friday. 


“School closure poses another danger of setback amid COVID-19,”  Ganduje insisted, pointing out that closure of schools amid COVID-19 prevalence, in the second wave, could cause another tragedy of taking the society back again, while the devastating virus keeps following students and pupils to their homes.


According to him, “though there is a dire need to fight the pandemic using all available avenues, we should  clearly understand repercussions of certain actions in the process. 

“The issue is not that of closing schools. When you close schools, it is another tragedy also, because if you close schools with the intent that you take students away from COVID-19, the same pandemic is capable of following them into their respective homes.” 


He further stated that the closure of schools would take students and the system of education back again, “it is because of this that we exempted teachers from staying at home, unlike other civil servants, whom we ordered must not come to work, but stay at home.” 


He warned that, COVID-19 protocols must be complied with, saying, “we must comply with all the protocols as provided by our able health workers. This is absolutely necessary.”


He assured the teachers of government’s commitment in the free, compulsory primary and secondary education policy, and  urged parents to help teachers and government in making sure that their children always comply with the protocols of COVID-19. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Anxiety as TRCN sets to weed out unqualified teachers

Editor

FG announces dates for common entrance, NECO, NABTEB exams, others

Editor

JAMB unveils best candidates as Engineering sets new record

Editor

NECO warns of dire consequence over unapproved fee

Editor

Lagos: Primary 6 pupils to skip final exam

Editor

Scholars seek sensitisation against use of chemical preservatives

Editor

Zamfara to expend N400m on NOUN’s study centre

Editor

NOUN secures approval for 6 additional programmes

Editor

Abia: College of Education’s Provost denies 2023 guber ambition

Editor

Why ASUU may soon embark on strike- Dr Maigoro

Editor

N251bn education tax generated in 9 months excites TETFund

Editor

Insecurity forcing many children to abandon school- UNICEF Nigeria

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More