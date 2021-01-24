BENUE: Group Commends Ortom Over Appointment Of Ex Sun Correspondent, Others

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

A group under the eagis of Jechira Media Forum (JMF) in Benue state has commended governor Samuel Ortom for appointing one of their members, Hon. Solomon Ayado as the Senior Special Assistant on Information and Editor of the state owned newspaper, The Voice.



The forum in a congratulatory letter to the appointee signed by its president, Comrade Kajo Martins, and made available to the public, thanked governor Ortom for the choice of Hon. Ayado whom it described as intelligent, competence, experience and loyal.



The forum which urged the new appointee to quickly settle down and face the challenges that come with the new political status in the state, expressed confidence in his ability to deliver on the mandate.



“Your intelligence, competence, and loyalty which are some of the qualities that made His Excellency to single you out of hundreds of qualified media practitioners in the state for the appointment could not be compromised in the course of your official assignment”.



The message implored Hon. Ayado to join hands with the management of BPPC to step up reforms in The Voice Newspaper without looking back on who is affected in the course of returning it to its good old days.



“While thanking His Excellency for the right choice of appointment, we also commend him for several appointments of Jechira people who are occupying various positions in his administration including the Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Anza Philips, Iorliam Shija, Damian Daga, Commissioners and the host of others”.



The message noted that, as a nonpolitical movement, it will continue with the exposition of potential human and natural resources in Jechira land to the outside world through write ups.



A prolific writer, Ayado started his journalism career in 2004 and had worked with various media outfits including Nigerian Newsday, The Voice, Leadership, Businessday and The Sun Newspapers in different capacities as Senior Correspondent, Bureau Chief in the National Assembly, Group Features Editor and Regional Editor respectively.



A graduate of Benue State University, Makurdi, Ayado has attended both local and internationally funded trainings especially by the International Food Research Institute (IFRI) in conjunction with Michigan State University USA and certified in policy communications.