Benue PFN Not Factionalized– Shikaan

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

Senior Pastor of the Spirit Life Christian  Assembly, Thomas Shikaan has dismissed allusions that the Pentacostal Fellowship of Nigeria ( PFN), Benue State Chapter was factionalized.

Shikaan in an interview with newsmen in Makurdi described as most unfortunate attempts by a section of the body to throw it into an  unwarranted leadership crisis informing that issues boadering on who the authentic leader of PFN was had long been settled .

According to the Man of God, there was an agreement in March 2017, supervised by the governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom as well as the Tiv pramount ruler, His Royal Majesty James Ayatse which clearly spelt out terms upon which the next leadership of the body was to emerged.

Chief among the terms he insisted was to allow the immidiate past Chairman  of the Body Bishop Mike  Angough to graciously complete his ternure of office and then hand over to  Bishop Benjamin Kurudu who had earlier haken to counsel by elders of the body by stepping down for Angough during the last delegate conference. 

Shikaan who is also the Chairman, Benue State Christian Pigrimes Welfare Board informed further that when it was time for the other side to honour the agreement by allowing Kurudu to emerge, politics started playing up with an aim not to honour same.

He emphasized that the Kurudu led leadership of PFN which had already been inaugurated remained the authentic and constitutionally recorgnized leadership of the body in the state.

Rev. Shikaan wondered why people who prophesed to be men of God would attempt  not to honour agreements even when they have been beneficiaries of such.

He thanked governor Samuel Ortom, the Tiv Paramount ruler as well as advisers of the body for having seen to it that terms of the agreement were adheld to by the installation of Bishop Kurudu as PFN Chairman for Benue.

It would be recalled that following a leadership crises in the body, elders and stakeholders it was learnt met and arrived at a decision that Bishop Angough upon the expiration of  his tenure should hand over to Kurudu which the terms spelt out would serve one term following which elections would be conducted.

The AUTHORITY however gathered that the Angough led group in disobedience to the agreement has gone ahead to innaugurate another leadership for the body in the state.

