Enugu school under lock and key by AMCON operates within

From Maurice Okafor,Enugu.



The gates of Providence high school Enugu, a private female boarding school located off Agric. bank bus stop Independence layout Enugu, has been under lock and key since Thursday,January 21st, an action executed by Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria AMCON, but within activities of the school still goes on.



The AUTHORITY checks before filing this report on Sunday evening,January 24,observed that the students who lives within the premises were heard reciting evening songs ahead of normal school hours on Monday,January 25.



The strong note printed boldly by AMCON in the main gate of the school which is currently locked with padlock and chain read thus,”Possession taken by AMCON vide suit NO-FHC/CS/662/2016. Today 21-1-2021″.



It was gathered that on the strenght of the above court verfict,AMCON officials led by one N.Omeye was accompanied by some law enforcement agencies in sealing up the school over claims that the initial owner of the properties used it as collateral for a bank loan(amount not mentioned) but the school proprietor,Mrs Elizabeth Onwuagha said she was not briefed by the initial owner of the premises Mr Ferdinand Anaghara,who is now late.



She told news men that she inherited the premises with two uncompleted buildings in 1997 under special arrangement with the late Mr Ferdinand Anaghara.She said in 2007,the late Anaghara promised to release the original documents to her on his return from medical treatment abroad but unfortunately he died in the trip.



According to her in 2016,precisely nine years after the initial owners death and roughy twenty years she acquired the properties AMCON came up with the claim that the building was used as a collateral for a bank loan by the late Anaghara.



She disclosed that AMCON told her to pay off the bank loan hanging on the properties to avoid it’s seizure but she frankly told them that the school has no money and that they are merely rendering social services to the public.

She said she forwarded a letter of explanation to the effect to AMCON since ,2016 and received no reply.



At the time of filing this report, no law enforcement officer was seen around the school in as much as the main gates were locked up. The faith of the students will be determined on Monday January 25,if the law enforcement agents return and disallow the teachers entry into the school premises for normal classes.