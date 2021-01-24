27.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 Protocols: Constitute Students’ Marshals, Ganduje Urges SUG

Zulum launches 2nd phase of N1 billion support…

Farm Products: Zamfara farmers seek divne, govt intervention

The India way in foreign policy

Enugu school under lock and key by AMCON…

MBF advocates partnership between FG and states to…

Autochek, AMDON partner to provide digitized marketplace for…

Nigerian military kill several armed bandits in Kaduna…

Fulani eviction: Northern group calls out Tinubu, demands…

In first calls to leaders, Biden speaks to…

Education

Enugu school under lock and key by AMCON operates within

From Maurice Okafor,Enugu.


The gates of Providence high school Enugu, a  private female boarding school located off Agric. bank bus stop  Independence layout Enugu, has been under lock and key since Thursday,January 21st, an action executed by Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria AMCON, but within activities of the school still goes on.


The AUTHORITY checks before filing this report on Sunday evening,January 24,observed that the students who lives within the premises were heard reciting evening songs ahead of normal school hours on Monday,January 25.


The strong note printed boldly by AMCON in the main gate of the school which is currently locked with padlock and chain read thus,”Possession taken by AMCON vide suit NO-FHC/CS/662/2016. Today 21-1-2021″.


It was gathered that  on the strenght of the above court verfict,AMCON officials led by one N.Omeye was accompanied by some law enforcement agencies in sealing up the school over claims that the initial owner of the properties used it as collateral for a bank loan(amount not mentioned) but the school proprietor,Mrs Elizabeth Onwuagha said she was not briefed by the initial owner of the premises Mr Ferdinand Anaghara,who is now late.


She told news men that she inherited the premises with two uncompleted buildings in 1997 under special arrangement with the late Mr Ferdinand Anaghara.She said  in 2007,the late Anaghara promised to release the original documents to her on his return from medical treatment abroad but unfortunately he died in the trip.


According to her in 2016,precisely  nine years after the initial owners death and roughy twenty years she acquired the properties AMCON came up with the claim that the building was used as a collateral for a bank loan by the late Anaghara.


She disclosed that AMCON told her to pay off the bank loan hanging on the properties to avoid it’s seizure but she frankly told them that the school has no money and that they are merely rendering social services to the public.

She said she forwarded a letter of explanation to the effect to AMCON since ,2016 and received no reply. 


At the time of filing this report, no law enforcement officer was seen around the school in as much as the main gates were locked up. The faith of the students will be determined on Monday January 25,if the law enforcement agents return and disallow the teachers entry into the school premises for normal classes.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Presidency honours late escort rider’s village with new classrooms

Editor

NOUN: NUC harps on full digital transformation of ODL system

Editor

Money laundering: UK traces 3m Euro to students’ accounts

Editor

JSS3 students resume in Kaduna

Editor

Ibrahim-Imam thumbs up LASU

Editor

We will take KWASU to greater heights- Prof. Akanbi

Editor

NECO warns of dire consequence over unapproved fee

Editor

Adamawa Varsity ready for resumption- VC

Editor

SERVICOM: TETFund unveils Service Charter

Editor

Federal Uni Lafia gets new VC

Editor

Kogi govt issues new directives to schools over resumption date

Editor

WAEC extends registration date for private candidates

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More