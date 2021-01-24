37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

In first calls to leaders, Biden speaks to…

MURIC calls for dialogue over tribal clashes

Nigerian celebrities mourn late American broadcaster, Larry King

Plateau govt. to establish NIN registration centres in…

JUST IN: Fire Engulfs Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria

Sunday Igboho: Buhari is Actively Instigating a Civil…

Sanction Trump, other top officials, group urges Nigeria,…

True leadership will steer our ship in the…

Namibia eliminated from CHAN after losing to Tanzania

The diaspora quagmire for Nigeria

News

MURIC calls for dialogue over tribal clashes

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called for dialogue over tribal clashes in Oyo State and appealed to the Federal Government to apply caution in handling the fragile situation.

The group’s director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, made the appeal in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday,

“A tribal activist who gave quit notice to non-indigenes in Igangan, Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, allegedly led indigenes of the area to attack the latter on Jan. 22.

“The incident allegedly resulted in the destruction of houses and vehicles. The Igangan incident must be condemned by all lovers of peace.

“At the same time, we cannot close our eyes to the pain and suffering of farmers and indigenes of the area that criminals regard as soft targets for kidnapping, armed robbery.

“It is crystal clear that it is not a religion matter though some have been misled into labelling it as such. Our focus must be the criminals, not any tribe,’’ he said.

Prof. Akintola advised the Federal Government to consult widely with elders from all the states of the federation concerning the issue with a view to finding a comprehensive solution.

“Federal Government should also seek advice from other African countries where the same crisis has been on the front burner at one time or the other since this conflict is not restricted to Nigeria alone.

“To douse tension immediately, both the Federal Government and the Oyo State government should undertake to speedily and adequately compensate victims of the latest conflict in Igangan, Oyo State.

“MURIC’s avowed motto is: `Dialogue, Not Violence’. We, therefore, advocate wide-scale dialogue in the present circumstances,’’ he stated.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Kano Mysterious Deaths: Ganduje Drafts Experts To Conduct Verbal Autopsy

Editor

NAF raid kills several bandits in Kuduru Forest

Editor

Gov Tambuwal felicitates with Nigerians at Eid-al-fitr

Editor

Anambra South: Group Decries Plot to Unseat Senator Ubah Through FCT High Court

Editor

Former lawmaker Inaugurates projects In Benue

Editor

*Insecurity: NAPS calls off protest, rallies support for PMB, Service Chiefs on war against terrorism*

Editor

*Covid-19: Buhari exhibiting uncommon leadership, Patriots’ Club hail President over proactive approaches*

Editor

Court sentences Metuh to 7-year imprisonment

Editor

EFCC arrests two Chinese for offering N100m bribe to its top officer

Editor

Kogi Governor Assures of Revitalized, Refocused governance in second term

Editor

Army Debunks Punch, Thisday Report of 17 Soldiers Killed in Combat, Others Abducted

Editor

FEC approves N26bn contracts for Works, Aviation, NDLEA

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More