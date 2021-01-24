27.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 Protocols: Constitute Students’ Marshals, Ganduje Urges SUG

Zulum launches 2nd phase of N1 billion support…

Farm Products: Zamfara farmers seek divne, govt intervention

The India way in foreign policy

Enugu school under lock and key by AMCON…

MBF advocates partnership between FG and states to…

Autochek, AMDON partner to provide digitized marketplace for…

Nigerian military kill several armed bandits in Kaduna…

Fulani eviction: Northern group calls out Tinubu, demands…

In first calls to leaders, Biden speaks to…

News

Nigerian military kill several armed bandits in Kaduna State

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE has killed several armed bandits at Chikwale Forest in the Mangoro area of Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State. 


Major General John EnencheCoordinator Defence Media OperationsDefence Headquarters said in a press release on Sunday that the operation was executed on Saturday 23 January 2021.


He said it followed credible intelligence reports indicating the significant presence of armed bandits in the area, which is about 20Km West of the Kaduna-Abuja Highway. 


“Accordingly, after series of confirmatory aerial surveillance missions, the Air Component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location. 


“Overhead the target area, the NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft spotted scores of bandits, mounted on motorcycles and dressed in black attire, heading towards Niger State. 


“The attack aircraft therefore took turns in engaging the bandits, who were seen firing at the attack helicopter as it strafed them. Several armed bandits were accordingly neutralized in the air strikes, while some escaped with various degrees of injuries. Meanwhile, aerial surveillance missions have been intensified, in coordination with ground troops, to locate the fleeing bandits. 


“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation. We shall not relent until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the Country.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Nigerian Legion, NAPAAS to distribute 5,000 tricycles to families of late personnel

Editor

800 NDE-trained graduates to earn N15, 000 for three months in Nasarawa

Editor

Kebbi gov flags-off biometric data capture of artisanal gold mining exercise

Editor

NYSC Calls For Completion Of Projects At Orientation Camp

Editor

2020: Work harmoniously for Nigeria’s prosperity- Northern CAN urges Christians, Muslims

Editor

COVID-19: Kano Tests 2, 603 Samples, Records 140 Cases In One Week

Editor

Alleged Fraud: Hon Mutu Never Demanded For Money/Gratification From Me-Witness

Editor

NAF commended for being first to establish single Service War College

Editor

#EndSARS: FCT minister receives assessment c’ttee’s report

Editor

KEDCO Assures New Service Tariff Will Strengthen Power Sector

Editor

Court jails two oil thieves in Port Harcourt

Editor

Coalition of NGOs protest ban of SARS in Zamfara

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More