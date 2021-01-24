Sunday Igboho: Buhari is Actively Instigating a Civil War

By Farooq Kperogi

When you read the rhetoric of the honchos of the Buhari regime on the ongoing tensile stress between Fulani herders and the Yoruba, it’s hard not to come away with the conclusion that the regime is actually going out of its way to actively court and instigate a civil war. For what reason, I have no idea.

The thieving, clueless minions of the regime don’t seem to realize that they need to have a country before they can enjoy their loot. And they can’t have a country by escalating tension, openly taking sides, and being indistinguishable from one side of the conflict.

Responsible governments try to give at least an appearance of being neutral arbiters in conflicts.

I’d feared and warned in previous columns that Buhari would be the death of Nigeria. He’s straining really hard to prove me right.

Americans stood up to Trump when he and his minions tried to burn down America. It’s up to Nigerians in Nigeria to do the same if they want their country in one piece.