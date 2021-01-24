35.8 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nigerian celebrities mourn late American broadcaster, Larry King

Plateau govt. to establish NIN registration centres in…

JUST IN: Fire Engulfs Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria

Sunday Igboho: Buhari is Actively Instigating a Civil…

Sanction Trump, other top officials, group urges Nigeria,…

True leadership will steer our ship in the…

Namibia eliminated from CHAN after losing to Tanzania

The diaspora quagmire for Nigeria

COVID-19 : Kano Manages Over 1260 Patients Through…

Benue PFN Not Factionalized– Shikaan

Opinion

Sunday Igboho: Buhari is Actively Instigating a Civil War

By Farooq Kperogi

When you read the rhetoric of the honchos of the Buhari regime on the ongoing tensile stress between Fulani herders and the Yoruba, it’s hard not to come away with the conclusion that the regime is actually going out of its way to actively court and instigate a civil war. For what reason, I have no idea.

The thieving, clueless minions of the regime don’t seem to realize that they need to have a country before they can enjoy their loot. And they can’t have a country by escalating tension, openly taking sides, and being indistinguishable from one side of the conflict.

Responsible governments try to give at least an appearance of being neutral arbiters in conflicts.

I’d feared and warned in previous columns that Buhari would be the death of Nigeria. He’s straining really hard to prove me right.

Americans stood up to Trump when he and his minions tried to burn down America. It’s up to Nigerians in Nigeria to do the same if they want their country in one piece.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Campbell as the new face of anti-Nigeria agenda

Editor

Nigeria and Covid-19 Challenges: Public Policy Choices

Editor

Hell hath no fury like corruption fighting back

Editor

Dear Femi Adesina, Tell PMB We Are Still With Him

Editor

RE: Playing Politics with Power Sector

Editor

NEMA And How Maihaja Is Fulfilling A Spiritual Mandate

Editor

Edo Guber: Why power must change hands

Editor

Understanding Public Confidence in PMB on the Service Chiefs

Editor

Understanding Why Our Security Chiefs Deserve National Honours

Editor

Year 2020: Nigerian Army’s Era of Spectacular Exploits

Editor

ANTI-SERVICE CHIEFS BILL: Senate As Joker

Editor

An Open Letter To Governor Samuel Ortom

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More