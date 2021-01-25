21 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nnamdi Kanu releases names of 62 prominent Nigerians…

Nigeria-China Relations @50 : Trade relations hits $19·27…

Much Ado about TETFUND Projects at Plateau State…

China’s Hainan to build international tourism, consumption center

Chinese vaccines show preliminary effect on most coronavirus…

China has firm resolution to safeguard national interests

China plans to expand free trade network, accelerate…

Xiong’an New Area in China provides model for…

China revitalizes world’s confidence to recover economy

Overseas warehouses help Chinese goods reach more foreign…

World

China revitalizes world’s confidence to recover economy

China’s economic performance over the past year triggered broad discussion and commendation across the world. The country was the only major economy that secured positive growth in 2020, whose GDP for the first time crossed the 100 trillion yuan mark, rising 2.3 percent from a year ago.

International observers commented that China has consolidated its position as a key driver of global growth, and the country’s economy is likely to keep acting as a “locomotive” that fuels the recovery of global economy this year.

As the Davos Agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is about to kick off and the world is seeking cooperation to fight COVID-19 and recover economy, China’s economy is injecting positive energy into the world, revitalizing the confidence of the global community to recover economy.

Hans-Paul Burkner, chairman of the Boston Consulting Group remarked that China’s v-shaped bounceback was not by accident or luck, and it represented the arduous efforts made by the Chinese people, enterprises and government departments.

The strong resilience and vitality of the Chinese economy came from the country’s efforts to coordinate pandemic prevention and control and economic and social development, which offered important experiences for the world to win the battle against the disease and secure economic performance.

The V-shaped recovery was engineered by getting Covid-19 under control and deploying fiscal and monetary stimulus to boost investment, said Bloomberg in a recent article. Experts from the International Monetary Fund also noted that China’s practices proved effective control measures could promote economic recovery, which is a great example for other countries to follow.

“Integration into the global economy is a historical trend. To grow its economy, China must have the courage to swim in the vast ocean of the global market.” The remarks made by Chinese President Xi Jinping when addressing the Opening Session of the WEF Annual Meeting four years ago in Davos, Switzerland, well explain why China secured outstanding economic performance last year.

Protectionism was on a rise after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. China took a series of new measures to expand opening up, stabilize global industrial and supply chains and safeguard the open environment for international cooperation, which further improved its capability to achieve win-win results with the rest of the world.

In 2020, China’s foreign trade of goods went up by 1.9 percent from a year ago, and the freight trains running between the country and Europe made 12,406 trips, 50 percent more than those in 2019. Behind these figures is the energy China has injected to the world for the latter’s recovery. Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme noted China not only achieved its own development, but also build a new vision of future international cooperation and economic development.

In the new year, China has both the foundation and conditions to maintain economic recovery, and is bound to make greater contribution to global economic recovery and development. By further enhancing innovation, expanding domestic demand and comprehensively implementing reform and opening up measures, it is injecting confidence into the international society for economic development.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development forecasted that China will contribute to over 1/3 of global growth this year. Japanese news outlet Nikkei reported that thanks to China’s rapid economic recovery and thriving market demand, Japan’s manufacturers have constantly lifted their expectation for performance. Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) said almost all members of the council saw China’s huge contribution to the world economy and were expanding their investment in the country.

Embarking on a new journey, China is accelerating the building of a new development paradigm, releasing market potential and opening wider to the world. It will definitely create more opportunities to share development with the rest of the world and strive for win-win cooperation.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

U.S. interferes in other countries’ internal affairs, threatens global political security

Editor

China’s Tibet helps farmers, herdsmen find jobs

Editor

Nigeria-China Relations @50 : Trade relations hits $19·27 billion says University Don

Editor

China successfully sends final satellite of BeiDou system into space

Editor

To cope with global challenges with multilateralism, cooperation

Editor

Globalization remains irreversible, even amid epidemic

Editor

Behind 8848.86 meters: breakthroughs in latest measurement of height of Mount Qomolangma

Editor

Nearly 70 countries voice support for China on human rights issues

Editor

Pakistan rejects Indian Government’s new domicile law in IOJ&K

Editor

China sees over 400 bln yuan of tax and fee cuts

Editor

Construction of CMG’s Copyright Trading Center starts in Shanghai

Editor

President Putin’s Speech as Commonwealth of Independent States summit holds

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More