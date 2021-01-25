21 C
World

China to contribute its wisdom, strength to helping world grasp crucial year of 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Davos Agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Jan. 25 from Beijing via video link and deliver a special speech, at the invitation of Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF.

The world is in urgent need of cooperation to fight COVID-19 and recover economy, as the disease is still rampant around the globe, plunging the world economy into a deep recession. At the moment, China is widely expected by the world to contribute its wisdom and power at the WEF.

The world needs to find a correct direction this year to walk out of the COVID-19 shadow and turn around the economy. The theme of the forum – “A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust” – demonstrates participating parties’ clear recognition for the urgent demand for cooperation to cope with global challenges.

At the event, over 1,500 business, government and civil society leaders from over 70 countries and regions will discuss how the world shall build a resilient, sustainable and cohesive economic system, promote responsible industrial reform and growth, improve governance of global commons, make use of the Fourth Industrial Revolution results and promote global and regional cooperation. They will try to formulate innovative and bold solutions to simultaneously advance economic recovery and combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whether you like it or not, the global economy is the big ocean that you cannot escape from. Any attempt to cut off the flow of capital, technologies, products, industries and people between economies, and channel the waters in the ocean back into isolated lakes and creeks is simply not possible. Indeed, it runs counter to the historical trend.”

“Pursuing protectionism is like locking oneself in a dark room. While wind and rain may be kept outside, that dark room will also block light and air.”

“In the face of both opportunities and challenges of economic globalization, the right thing to do is to seize every opportunity, jointly meet challenges and chart the right course for economic globalization.”

These remarks were made by Xi four years ago when he attended the Opening Session of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2017 themed “Responsive and Responsible Leadership” in Davos, Switzerland. He explained China’s understanding and proposals of economic globalization and made a strong voice to support it, receiving warm response from the international society. Schwab remarked that the Chinese President’s speech was “thought-provoking,” hailing it as a highlight in the WEF history that would chart the course of global economy.

Today, the world is once again at a crossroad, like it was 4 years ago. It should be recognized that no country, organization or individual can cope with economic, environmental, social and technical challenges alone when they are situated in a complicated but interdependent world. To seek prospects in adversity, the world shall uphold the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, enhance cooperation and solidarity, and make joint efforts to tackle challenges.

It’s obvious for all that China’s visions and practices are currently playing an important role in the world in promoting solidarity, building joint strength, and reinforcing confidence.

China believes the world shall act as a whole when combating the coronavirus pandemic. It is not only being responsible for the life and health of the Chinese, but also doing its best to support global public health. The country has launched its most intensive and largest-scale emergency humanitarian assistance mission since 1949, injecting ceaseless power into global anti-pandemic efforts and vividly explaining its major country responsibility in advancing the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

China delivered extremely extraordinary economic performance in the unusual year of 2020, expanding its economy by 2.3 percent from a year ago. It was the only major economy that secured positive growth last year. The international society believes that China’s faster-than-expected economic growth has shed light on global recovery. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development predicted that China will remain a major growth engine for world economy in 2021.

The world is anticipating hearing China’s voice at the Davos Agenda of the WEF. To grasp the “crucial year” calls for wisdom and strength. Only by upholding the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, upholding multilateralism, staying committed to building an open world economy, and making economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial for all, can the world defeat the pandemic and recover economy.

