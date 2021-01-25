21 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Abdullahi Ibrahim, former AGF under Abacha and Abdusalami…

Kogi: Hunters Rescue 19 Victims, Arrest Six Kidnappers

Group moves to protect rights, lives of Road…

Ororo-1 Well Fire Continues Eight Months After- HOMEF…

Plateau North Peace Tourney: Group stage matches kick…

Nigeria now in vegetative state, may soon collapse…

COVID-19: Kano Govt. Provides 2, 000 PPEs, 100,…

Insecurty: Matawallen visits sacked residents

Borno : NDLEA seizes 16,904.313.8kgs of illicit drugs

UBEC, NASENI strike deal on supply of solar…

Health

COVID-19: Kano Govt. Provides 2, 000 PPEs, 100, 000 Face Masks To Private Hospitals

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh,  Kano 


Kano state government has provided  2,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and 100,000 face masks to private hospitals across the state, as part of efforts to combat the dreaded Corona  Virus second wave. 


The state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje hinted this during a Stakeholders Sensitisation Meeting, with proprietors of private hospitals in the state, held at Africa House, Government House, Kano on Saturday. 


According to him, “we are providing you with this 2,000 PPEs and 100,000 face masks so that you can take good care of your frontline health workers who always see patients day in day out.” 


Ganduje added that, “those patients asking for face masks when they visit those facilities could easily have access to them. Your frontline health workers are extremely important to all of us. So, their personal protection means a lot to all of us.”


He explainined further that, “the relationship between the state government and the private health facilities in the state is  symbiosis not parasitic. We just have to work together. We enjoy your cooperation and we enjoy working with you.” 


While urging them to help government in promoting compliance with the protocols, as it relates to use of face mask, hand washing, social distancing and use of sanitizer, Ganduje hinted that, “very soon, we are coming up with Mobile Courts to help in enforcing the use of face mask in the state.


“There could be public outcry, but public outcry cannot stop serious government from serving her people. We will not be diverted from what is good for our people. This collaboration will continue between us.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Covid-19: Catholic Relief Services cancels ICT4D Conference

Editor

Health Workers In Nigeria Visit Abuja IDPs To Celebrate Humanitarian Day

Editor

Covid-19: Nurses Association demands 50m as life insurance for members

Editor

Minister receives conjoined twin babies separated at FMC Keffi

Editor

Set up committee to monitor disbursement of Covid-19 funds, health workers advise FG

Editor

WHO tasks govts in Africa to increase investment in blood transfusion services

Editor

World cancer day: Group commends Ganduje’s efforts

Editor

Medical Politics: Physician Challenges His Suspension, Seeks 200 Million Naira As Damages

Editor

Our ultimate goal is to end TB in Nigeria-Aisha Buhari

Editor

Rising cases of HIV/AIDS in Umunneochi worries matron

Editor

Abia hospital receives N35 million ambulance, drugs donation

Editor

Lassa Fever: 3 die, 292 under watch list in Kano

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More