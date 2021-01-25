COVID-19: Kano Govt. Provides 2, 000 PPEs, 100, 000 Face Masks To Private Hospitals

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



Kano state government has provided 2,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and 100,000 face masks to private hospitals across the state, as part of efforts to combat the dreaded Corona Virus second wave.



The state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje hinted this during a Stakeholders Sensitisation Meeting, with proprietors of private hospitals in the state, held at Africa House, Government House, Kano on Saturday.



According to him, “we are providing you with this 2,000 PPEs and 100,000 face masks so that you can take good care of your frontline health workers who always see patients day in day out.”



Ganduje added that, “those patients asking for face masks when they visit those facilities could easily have access to them. Your frontline health workers are extremely important to all of us. So, their personal protection means a lot to all of us.”



He explainined further that, “the relationship between the state government and the private health facilities in the state is symbiosis not parasitic. We just have to work together. We enjoy your cooperation and we enjoy working with you.”



While urging them to help government in promoting compliance with the protocols, as it relates to use of face mask, hand washing, social distancing and use of sanitizer, Ganduje hinted that, “very soon, we are coming up with Mobile Courts to help in enforcing the use of face mask in the state.



“There could be public outcry, but public outcry cannot stop serious government from serving her people. We will not be diverted from what is good for our people. This collaboration will continue between us.”