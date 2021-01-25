35 C
Gunmen abduct wife of late PDP chieftain, 13 others in Kogi

For the family of late Barrister Mathew Kola Ojo the former Zonal Chairman of Kogi West of Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria, another disaster has struck.

Ojo’s wife was abducted Monday morning at Iffe, in Ijumu Local Government Area, LGA of Kogi State.

Mrs Ojo was among 14 persons led to the bush between Iffe and Egbeda by the gun trotting kidnappers as was gathered.

It was also learnt that five of the kidnapped were later released the same day.

Mrs Ojo was returning to Lagos after completion of the burial obsequies of first anniversary of her husband’s demise, according to information available to this magazine.

News of the abduction was broken on social media, where a relative said her brother was among those kidnapped and called for intercessory prayer for their safety.

Confirming the story, the President, Okun Development Association, ODA, Chief Femi Mokikan however said information at his disposal shows that it was eight persons that were released by the kidnappers.

He also said the kidnappers has established contact with a relative of Mrs. Kola-Ojo but are yet to specifically demands for ransom.

“The persons they (kidnappers) called was a family uncle to the woman, telling him they have Mrs. Kola-Ojo in their custody. But before they could state their ransom, the man’s phone experienced flat battery. We are hoping that they will call back today.

“I got the information about the Kidnapped saga about 10:30am and we started shouting to those that matter including the Senior Security Adviser to the Governor for help.”

He said ODA in collaboration with Ijumu Local government officials are working round the clock to ensure their safe and quick release, urging for prayer for Okunland.”

The News reports that Kogi State has had its share of the general insecurity problem confronting the nation. Many commuters have fallen victim of kidnappers while travelling in the State.

