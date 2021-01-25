33 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Wife of Bank Manager seeks justice over abandonment…

Insecurity: South-West has genuine rights to complain –…

How Service Chiefs caused intelligence failure in South-West…

Hungarian Regulators Approves Russia’s Sputnik V, AstraZeneca Vaccines

Leave Nigerian armed forces alone, human rights groups…

Nnamdi Kanu releases names of 62 prominent Nigerians…

Nigeria-China Relations @50 : Trade relations hits $19·27…

Much Ado about TETFUND Projects at Plateau State…

China’s Hainan to build international tourism, consumption center

Chinese vaccines show preliminary effect on most coronavirus…

World

Hungarian Regulators Approves Russia’s Sputnik V, AstraZeneca Vaccines

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was travelling to Moscow for talks about the Sputnik V vaccine later on Thursday, Gergely Gulyas told a briefing on Thursday.

If he secures a shipment deal with Russia, Hungary would be the first European Union member to receive the Sputnik V shot, underlining Budapest’s rush to lift coronavirus lockdown measures in order to boost the economy, even though the EU’s medicines regulator has yet to green-light the Russian vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also not approved the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in the United Kingdom but a decision is expected on January 29.

Gulyas said the Hungarian government would review current lockdown restrictions next week, but that the curbs were unlikely to be lifted until mass inoculations are carried out and the infection rate drops.

Gulyas said Russia’s supply problems with its vaccine seem to have been resolved and he hoped a “larger quantity” of the Sputnik V shot could be delivered to Hungary soon.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is marketing Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine abroad, on Thursday said Hungary has become the first country in the EU to “realise all the advantages of the Sputnik V vaccine and authorise its use”.

“This decision is very important as it demonstrates that the vaccine’s safety and efficacy of over 90 per cent are highly regarded by our partners in Hungary,” he said, adding that Russia would start supplying Hungary with Sputnik V shortly.

Scientists have raised concerns about the speed at which Moscow launched its vaccine, giving the regulatory go-ahead for the shot at home and launching mass vaccinations before full trials to test its safety and efficacy had been completed.

Moscow has said Sputnik V is 92 percent effective at protecting people from COVID-19, based on interim results, but has not yet released the full dataset for the trials.

Russia on Wednesday filed for registration of the Sputnik V vaccine in the EU ahead of an EMA review next month.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

China solicits public opinion for new five-year plan

Editor

No one is able to reverse the trend of history

Editor

5G technology expands new space for consumption

Editor

All Tibetan-inhabited areas in Sichuan out of poverty

Editor

What drives China’s success in 2020?

Editor

Xi’s ecological civilization 15 years on: ‘Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets’

Editor

Slandering China not the vaccine for virus

Editor

Political manipulation not a straw to grasp at for U.S. politicians

Editor

Ecological efforts bring back lush green to Yangtze River bank

Editor

Portland: 1 killed as Trump supporters clash with BLM protesters

Editor

Wuhan eyes no new infections by the end of this week

Editor

Wuhan eyes no new infections by the end of this week

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More