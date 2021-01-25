Insecurty: Matawallen visits sacked residents

21 C
From Salisu Maradun, Gusau


Two districts that were sacked by bandits recently in Zamfara have been assured of the provision of adequate security for themselves and all other belonging of theirs, Bello Matawallen Maradun, the governor of the State has declared.


Matawalle made the declaration in Kanoma district, one of the two districts affected by the activities of the bandits, and which also led to the death of over 30 people.


The governor who was in.the two districts to condole with the families and relations of the demised ones said the government under his watch will not fold it’s arms and few individuals to do what they want to illegally.


According to the governor, who was weeping.over the terrible things he saw in the two districts,Janbako and Kanoma respectively, arrangement will be made by the government to ensure that all those sacked by the bandits are taken back to their various ancestral homes.


He explained that adequate security will also be provided to them in order to remove the fears that has already been instilled in their minds.


Matawallen Maradun further stated that government will supply the victims sufficient food items aimed at cushioning their hardships and difficulties they encountered during trying period as displaced persons.


Commenting further, the governor strongly warned that anybody caught or found to be involved in the crisis of banditry and cattle rustling will ruthlessly dealt with, no matter his or her societal status.


He urged all and sundry, particularly religious preachers to continue to tell the people the truth, and warm the against immoral behaviours,.as according to him, they contribute extremely in the increase of crimes.


The governor therefore thanked President Bihari for the concern he always shows whenever he is contacted on the insecurity issue of Zamfara State

