Kogi: Hunters Rescue 19 Victims, Arrest Six Kidnappers

Hunters Group of Nigeria (HGN) in Kogi have Rescued 19 kidnapped victims and arrested six Kidnappers at Kabba junction in Adavi Local government area following a tipoff.

The Chairman of the group, Mr Inusa Bature, who disclosed this while speaking with reporter said the suspects were linked to the recent Kidnapping in the area.

“We got the information that some travellers were kidnapped, we swiftly mobilised to the identified location where they had contact and engaged the criminals in fire fight.”

“During the encounter, we overwhelmed the bandits and shot one of them, while others took to their heels.

We later arrested six out of twelve kidnappers as we are optimistic that the remaining 6 would be arrested”

Bature assured One of the victims, Mr Magaji Francis said they were traveling to Adamawa from Lagos on reaching Kabba junction, their vehicle was stopped by kidnappers and four of them were kidnapped.

“They selected four of us while they freed the driver and some passengers, they ceased our phones after they communicated with our families and demanded for ₦50 million ransom” he said.

He explained further that their captors were Fulanis and they beat them with Cutlass, starve them, tight them and threatened to kill them if their relatives failed to pay the ransom.

“We thank Hunters Group of Nigeria for saving our lives, it’s them that God used to rescue us” he said.

Another victim who spent three days in the hands of kidnappers narrated her experience ” My name is akangi Saidu, we are traveling to Lagos from Adamawa, we were kidnapped at about 3am along Lokoja- Okene road, they collected our money and phones.”

One of the Kidnappers said “Am from Zaria in Kaduna state, while two others are from Katsina state, we were invited by Oga and Yello to take part in a Kidnapping operation along Lokoja – Okene highway.”

“We are twelve in number that kidnapped our victims and collected ₦1.5 million before we were arrested by the hunters ” he said.

Chairman of Adavi Local Council Mr. Joseph Omasa Salami who visited some of the victims at Alheri hospital Kabba junction, described the situations as pathetic.

Salami commended the HGN and other security agencies for their efforts toward curbing crime in the area. Items recovered from suspects are two toy local guns, army uniforms and Eight mobile phones among others.