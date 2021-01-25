21 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nnamdi Kanu releases names of 62 prominent Nigerians…

Nigeria-China Relations @50 : Trade relations hits $19·27…

Much Ado about TETFUND Projects at Plateau State…

China’s Hainan to build international tourism, consumption center

Chinese vaccines show preliminary effect on most coronavirus…

China has firm resolution to safeguard national interests

China plans to expand free trade network, accelerate…

Xiong’an New Area in China provides model for…

China revitalizes world’s confidence to recover economy

Overseas warehouses help Chinese goods reach more foreign…

Sports

National Institute for Sports loses Director, Dadi-Mamud

The sports fraternity has again been thrown into mourning as the Director of Nigeria’s foremost National Institute for Sports (NISports), Dr John Dadi-Mamud, was confirmed dead on Sunday in Lagos.

Dadi-Mamud, a sports administrator and teacher at the 49-year-old NISports, showed no sign of sickness prior to the announcement of his untimely death.

Confirming the news of Dadi-Mamud’s demise, the NISports Registrar, Musibau Adeneye, with a tone dull of grief, said his death was unfortunate.

“His death came as a rude shock because he showed no sign of illness as at the last Thursday he presided over a management meeting.

“He was dear to all of us at the institute and a father-like figure to the students as well. He will be sorely missed by everyone. This is a sad day,” he lamented.

Reacting, the Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos Chapter, Debo Oshundun, spared no emotion in describing the untimely passage of the sports enigma whom, he described as a through bred professional.

“This is a rude shock to all of us all in sports family, coming at a time when we are still mourning the death of another sports icon, Joe Erico, who died late last week.

“Here we are mourning the departure of another of our own, this of course is a trying moment for the sports fraternity in general.

“Dadi-Mamud was a known person to me, I had a close relationship with him since I was a postgraduate student at the institute,” Oshundun said.

“He was my lecturer during my post-graduate course.

“Dadi was loved by everyone and he was appointed the Director in the twilight of the last Sports Minister, Solomon Dalong.

“’He was a through bred professional who rose through the ranks.”

Oshundun prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed sports icon.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Philanthropist Promise Lobi Stars N250,000 Per Goal Against Pillars

Editor

Beach Soccer Team donates sanitizers, soaps, to Cancer Foundation in Kebbi

Editor

Anyanacho clinches Tokyo 2020 Olympics ticket

Editor

Rangers FC hopeful of win against FC Ifeanyiubah in Enugu

Editor

CBN annual golf championship tees off Saturday

Editor

Iwobi Relishes Historic Goal Against England

Editor

Ramat Cup turnout excites Gawuna

Editor

Man Utd loanee Diogo Dalot explains how he is improving at AC Milan under Stefano Pioli

Editor

Former EPL referee speaks on Chelsea penalty miss against Man Utd in 0-0 draw

Editor

Joshua, Fury bout: Warren confirms 50/50 purse

Editor

Edo 2020: Fabunmi hails trado-sports approval

Editor

Watching Liverpool’s Mane made Tyquan Terrell ‘hungry for goals’

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More