22.9 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Over 70 Percent of Chinese Use Mobile Payments…

Alashankou port in NW China’s Xinjiang explores digital…

China’s GDP exceeds 100 trillion yuan for first…

Xi’s idea of building a community with a…

China’s forest carbon reserve hits 9.2 billion tonnes

China’s CoronaVac vaccine recognized by multiple countries

Gov Zulum’s Victory Bell at Biu

China’s Lijiang achieves new progress by integrating culture,…

China releases regulations on management of Chang’e-5 lunar…

Zhenjiang in east China builds “smart brain” for…

Agriculture Business

30, 000 youths set to be engaged in Agric extension services- NALDA Boss

 By Adelola Amihere 

As part of measures geared towards ensuring food security as well as create  employment for her teeming youth population,  President Mohammadu Buhari has approved the engagement pf over 30,000 youths across the country in agricultural extention services, soil mapping and soil testing.the Executive Director of the National Agricultural Development Agency  Paul Ikonne has said. 


Ikome made the disclosure while unveiling the plans of the Federal government during a monthly briefing of the press on the agency’s activities yesterday in Abuja said President Buhari is fully apt in achieving food security in the country. 

He said the President has mandated NALDA to work towards ensuring that the soil begin to yield maximum output and farmers begin to  get returns on their investments.


He pointed out that unemployed youths with background in Agriculture or pure sciences would be provided with two weeks intensive  training on extention services, soil mapping and soil testing so as to be able to acquire knowledge on soil testing collection.


The beneficiaries would not only be provided with free training but would also be equipped with soil testing kits and farmers would be made to pay N500 per sample collection while NALDA bears the remaining cost. 


On the selection mode, thw ES said thw agency had written to state governors to provide thwm with lists of Agriculture graduates, saying some of them (Governors) have responded  and sent the list to them.


He said to ensure the COVID-19 protocolis strictly followed the youths would be engage in batches of 20, adding that after the training they would be made to download a phone application that would enable them to collect real time data. 


The data according to Ikonne would help in future planning on the fertilizer usage and the type of assistance needed by the farmers. 


He further disclosed that they are collaborating with the Nigerian Institute of Soil Science saying the provost of the Institute also atteested to fact that capacity building of manpower has been the missing link in achieving their goals. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

LUPAN protests arbitrary increase of admin charge on base oil

Editor

FERMA needs N400bn yearly for road maintenance- Senate

Editor

Business leaders converge on Abidjan with Glo’s support

Editor

Uduk remains acting Director-General – SEC

Editor

Sylva inspects Waltersmith refinery, pledges FG’s support

Editor

Fishermen raise alarm over fresh oil spill at Chevron’s oilfield in Bayelsa

Editor

CSOs raise the alarm over delay in sending new PIB to NASS

Editor

DBI restates effort to improve in digital world

Editor

MPC warns FG over rising inflation, dwindling revenue

Editor

Farmers fear flooding may threaten food security

Editor

Our economy shouldn”’t experience another recession in 2020, ECCIMA advises

Editor

LG improves gaming experience with Nvidia’s G-Sync

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More