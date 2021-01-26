38 C
Education

NECO announces new date for external candidates’ SSCE, others

By Felix Khanoba


The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced new date for the conduct of its 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for external candidates.


The Council also said candidates who missed out in some papers in the 2020 school-based SSCE as a result of #ENDSARS protest will join external candidates to write the exam.

This was contained in a statement issued by Azeez Sani, Head, Information and Public Relations Division of NECO and made available to The AUTHORITY on Tuesday in Abuja.


The statement read : “Following requests by candidates to be given more time to complete their registration process for the 2020 SSCE (External), the National Examinations Council (NECO) has fixed new dates for the examination.

” Thus, the examination which was earlier scheduled to commence on Monday 1st February, 2021 and end on Wednesday 3rd March, 2021 will now start on Monday 8th February, 2021 and end on Wednesday 10th March, 2021.


” The Council hereby informs those candidates, who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the ENDSARS protests in some states, to take note of these new dates and report for the examination accordingly at their various examination centers to be designated.


“All candidates are advised to access the revised Examination Time Table on the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng
” All candidates, stakeholders and the general public are to take note of the above information.”

