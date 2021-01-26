NYSC boss tasks Corps members on self employment

Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has tasked Corps members to develop their skills and embrace dignity of labour while striving towards self-employment.



The Director-General, gave this advice Monday at the FCT Orientation Camp in Kubwa while addressing the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Corps Members deployed to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.



Brigadier General Ibrahim urged them to acquire skills that would make them wealth creators instead of seeking scarcely available white collar jobs.



He admonished the Corps Members to embrace the NYSC SKill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme that was introduced to make them self-reliant.



“Don’t wait for white collar jobs. Respect the dignity of labour, be focused and be committed. Discover your talents and work towards harnessing them and the sky will be your limit”, he said.



Ibrahim also advised them to key into Federal Government’s Youth Investment Trust Fund and National Young Farmers’ Scheme, especially for those of them interested in agriculture.



While educating the Corps Members on the four cardinal programmes of the NYSC, the DG advised them to be patriotic and always be of good conduct adding, “As future leaders, you must be exemplary in your conduct and serve as role models.”



He also urged the Corps Members to avoid negative use of the social media, but use them for the promotion of national unity and integration.



“Shun religious intolerance and ethnic bigotry. Be in the vanguad for the promotion of national unity and integration” he said.



The Director-General also advised them to be security conscious, avoid social vices and any act capable of jeopardizing their future.

He warned the Corps Members against embarking on unauthorised journeys and movements at night.



“Please, don’t compromise your safety. Don’t travel at night, be COVID-19 safety compliant and use the opportunities of NYSC service year as a platform to excel in life”, the Director-General said.