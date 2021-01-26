22.9 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Over 70 Percent of Chinese Use Mobile Payments…

Alashankou port in NW China’s Xinjiang explores digital…

China’s GDP exceeds 100 trillion yuan for first…

Xi’s idea of building a community with a…

China’s forest carbon reserve hits 9.2 billion tonnes

China’s CoronaVac vaccine recognized by multiple countries

Gov Zulum’s Victory Bell at Biu

China’s Lijiang achieves new progress by integrating culture,…

China releases regulations on management of Chang’e-5 lunar…

Zhenjiang in east China builds “smart brain” for…

News

PHOTO NEWS

Chairman/CEO, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (r) handing over the key to an operations vehicle
to the agency’s commander, Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Usman Wadar  (l) during the distribution of vehicles to some commands, shortly a meeting with commanders of the 36 states, FCT and special
commands at the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja, yesterday. PHOTO: OKEKE JANE

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Troops kill 3 bandits, rescue kidnapped victim in North-West

Editor

Kebbi Partners UNIDO For Industrial Development

Editor

Military kills 75 terrorists, rescues 35 in the North-East

Editor

Governor Ayade’s aide on Presidency, NASS resigns

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Just In: COVID-19: Ganduje Orders Civil Servants To Stay At Home For Another Two Weeks

Editor

*Buhari emulating America on tenure of Service Chiefs to defeat terrorism – Ari Gwaska*

Editor

Group donates building to Delta Police Command

Editor

Armed Forces arrest, kills, smugglers, bandits, terrorist across the country

Editor

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian military

Editor

COVID-19: No VIP patient quarantined in our facilities – NCoS

Editor

Imo North Senatorial Bye-Election: APGA holds grand rally Dec 3

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More