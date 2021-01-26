38 C
PROFILE OF THE NEWLY APPOINTED CHIEF OF NAVAL STAFF , REAR ADMIRAL AZ GAMBO

Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo was born on 22 Apr 66 and hails from Nasarawa LGA in Kano State. He enlisted into the NN on 24 Sep 84 as a member of Regular Course 36 and was commissioned Sub-Lieutenant on 24 Sep 88.

He is an Underwater Warfare specialist with a subspecialisation in InteIIigence. The senior officer has attended several military courses which include; Sub-Technical course and Officers Long course both at NNS QUORRA.

He also attended Junior Division 48/99 and Senior Course 26 both at AFCSC Jaji. Other courses attended include the National Defence Course at the South African National Defence College. Until his recent appointment as the CNS, he was the Director of Procurement at the Defence Space Administration. The senior officer holds a PGD in Transport Management and a Master‘s degree in Transport Management (Logistics option) both from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

He is also a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management, Fellow of the Certified Institute of Shipping. Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria as well as a fellow of the National Defence College, South Africa.

The senior officer has been awarded the Grand Service Star, Distinguished Service Star. passed staff course among other several decorations’and awards.

He is married to Hajiya Nana Aishat Gambo and the marriage is blessed with 3 children.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

