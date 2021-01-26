22.9 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Over 70 Percent of Chinese Use Mobile Payments…

Alashankou port in NW China’s Xinjiang explores digital…

China’s GDP exceeds 100 trillion yuan for first…

Xi’s idea of building a community with a…

China’s forest carbon reserve hits 9.2 billion tonnes

China’s CoronaVac vaccine recognized by multiple countries

Gov Zulum’s Victory Bell at Biu

China’s Lijiang achieves new progress by integrating culture,…

China releases regulations on management of Chang’e-5 lunar…

Zhenjiang in east China builds “smart brain” for…

Football Sports

Tony Awusaku Football Tournament attracts support for Oboama Nguru community

Umuoma Football Club, winners of the tournament, with the coverted trophy


The Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum in Imo State, Hon. Ikay V. Njoku, has assured youths of Oboama Nguru, Aboh Mbaise LGA that the government of Imo State will support the next edition of Tony Awusaku’s soccer competition.

He stressed that already Gov. Hope Uzodimma has decided to encourage the youths to make the best use of the 2nd edition of the annual competition to showcase their talents and transform to international soccer stars.


He made the statement while presenting trophy to the winners of the competition, Umuoma Oboama FC, which beat the Amaku Oboama FC to come tops at the ‘World Cup-styled’ tournament.

 
He commended the sponsors of the annual event, Sir. Tony Awusaku  and his wife, Truddy, for the sacrifice and committment to youth empowerment, and for adding flavour to the Christmas season in their community. 

He emphasized the need to support the government of Sen. Uzodinma, who he said is already making conspicuous impact in various sectors.


While decorating the players with medals, the Chairman of the Imo State Referees Association, commended the sponsors for insisting that international best standards is used for the tournament, especially the use of graded officials and security men. 

Other dignitaries who took turns to hand over the golden glove, golden boot and the most valuable player awards, include community and political leaders in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State,  Chief Charles Ogu, Hon. Vitalis Onuoha, Nze Julian Nwaogu, High Chief Chimezie Njoku and the Councillor representing the Ward, Hon. P.C.K. Iheme.


The celebration was rounded off at the countryhome of the sponsors, Sir & Lady Tony Awusaku with a carnival-like entertainment of guests and fans.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Confirmed : Another Talented Nigerian Teenager Completes Move To Huddersfield Town

Editor

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Maradona tribute is Instagram’s most-liked of 2020

Editor

Yobo Pays Tribute To Late Stephen Keshi

Editor

AFCON change will affect Euro clubs – Finidi George

Editor

Athletes raise concern over reduction in drug testing

Editor

House Commitee on Sports charges NIS on IGR

Editor

Napoli player tests positive for coronavirus

Editor

Former EPL referee speaks on Chelsea penalty miss against Man Utd in 0-0 draw

Editor

Ajagba blows away Kiladze in 5th round …makes it 12 wins in 12 fights

Editor

Iwobi Relishes Historic Goal Against England

Editor

LMC certifies 13 stadia to host 2020/21 NPFL matches

Editor

European Golden Shoe Award: Osimhen ranks 13th

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More