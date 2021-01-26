Tony Awusaku Football Tournament attracts support for Oboama Nguru community

Umuoma Football Club, winners of the tournament, with the coverted trophy



The Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum in Imo State, Hon. Ikay V. Njoku, has assured youths of Oboama Nguru, Aboh Mbaise LGA that the government of Imo State will support the next edition of Tony Awusaku’s soccer competition.

He stressed that already Gov. Hope Uzodimma has decided to encourage the youths to make the best use of the 2nd edition of the annual competition to showcase their talents and transform to international soccer stars.



He made the statement while presenting trophy to the winners of the competition, Umuoma Oboama FC, which beat the Amaku Oboama FC to come tops at the ‘World Cup-styled’ tournament.



He commended the sponsors of the annual event, Sir. Tony Awusaku and his wife, Truddy, for the sacrifice and committment to youth empowerment, and for adding flavour to the Christmas season in their community.

He emphasized the need to support the government of Sen. Uzodinma, who he said is already making conspicuous impact in various sectors.



While decorating the players with medals, the Chairman of the Imo State Referees Association, commended the sponsors for insisting that international best standards is used for the tournament, especially the use of graded officials and security men.

Other dignitaries who took turns to hand over the golden glove, golden boot and the most valuable player awards, include community and political leaders in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State, Chief Charles Ogu, Hon. Vitalis Onuoha, Nze Julian Nwaogu, High Chief Chimezie Njoku and the Councillor representing the Ward, Hon. P.C.K. Iheme.



The celebration was rounded off at the countryhome of the sponsors, Sir & Lady Tony Awusaku with a carnival-like entertainment of guests and fans.