Account Restriction: Civil Service Union threatens to picket Access Bank across Nigeria

By Appolos Christian

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) has given a 7 days ultimatum to the management of Access Bank to lift the restriction placed on the accounts of its national headquarters or face total disruption of banking business across Nigeria.

NCSU in a statement of notice issued to the bank on Thursday 28, January 2012, that was made available to journalists in Abuja, said it will mobilise its members across the 36 states of the Federation to disrupt business activities in all the branches of the bank.

The notice which was signed by the Union’s general secretary, comrade Yahya Idris Ndako, was copied to the Department of States Security (DSS), FCT police command and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The Union described the action by the bank as “illegal”, and  alleged that the restriction placed on its account was done without a valid court order. It explained  that the bank relied on a petition to carry out the action.

“Since all efforts by us and intervention by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has not yielded any positive response from you, We are left with no other option than to mobilise our members across the 36 states and the FCT to picket and and occupy all Access bank offices in their states capital with effect from Tuesday, February 2, 2021.” The notice in part stated.

