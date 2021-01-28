34.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Consumer Protection: NCC steps in to curb data…

Buratai, other service chiefs will be missed for…

El-Rufai receives 100 female soldiers deployed to tackle…

Buratai: The Exit Of The Warrior Of Peace

Buhari to new Service Chiefs: Be patriotic, serve…

President Buhari passes law to check spread of…

Sanwo-Olu Delivers 216 Homes In Eti-Osa Surulere

COVID-19 vaccine: Sultan advises FG on more sensitization

India celebrates 72nd Anniversary in Abuja

Mass Metering: Beware of fraudsters, KEDCO advises customers

Cover

Buhari to new Service Chiefs: Be patriotic, serve the country well

President Muhammad Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja met with the newly appointed Service Chiefs, charging them to be patriotic, and serve the country well.

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman in a statement, quoted Buhari as saying: “We’re in a state of emergency. Be patriotic, serve the country well, as your loyalty is to the country.”

The president congratulated the service chiefs on heading their various services, adding:

“There’s nothing I can tell you about the service, because you are in it. I was also in it, and I will pray for you. I also assure you that whatever I can do as Commander-in-Chief will be done, so that the people will appreciate your efforts.

“You know the stage we were in 2015, you know the stage we are now, and the undertakings we made. We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption. None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress.”

Buhari also charged the Service Chiefs to be concerned about the morale of their officers and men, saying they should be made to feel physically and professionally secure.

He pledged that government would do its best in terms of equipment and logistics.

The service chiefs, who were led to the meeting by the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, are: Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and AVM Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after the meeting, Gen. Irabor said they would work to bring security to lives and properties.

He said: “We have just seen Mr President and we are mindful of the demands. We can only at this stage pledge our ulmost best to bring safety and security to lives and properties across the country.’’

According to the CDS, they (service chiefs) will ensure that value is added to the lives of citizens.

“On behalf of the Service Chiefs, I am assuring the nation peace and security. We believe there will be value that will be added to the security disposition of the nation,’’ he added.

On the message from the president, he stated: “The message from the president is that we knowing the current security environment must do everything possible to add value to the security disposition and the expectations are high and that we are quite mindful of that expectations. So, we collectively, will work to achieve that.”

The new service chiefs were appointed by the president following the resignation of their predecessors on Tuesday.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Disobedience to court orders will no longer be tolerated, says CJN

Editor

Uncertainty over sack of UNILAG’s VC

Editor

PMB congratulates Biden, says Nigeria looks forward to greater cooperation

Editor

El-Zakzaky: Shia��ites ground Abuja

Editor

Parade of honour for the late Dr Alex Ekwueme at Okpara Square, Enugu (PHOTOS)

Editor

FG orders suspension of new SIM cards sale, registration

Editor

Dapchi Girls: Military engages fishermen, farmers

Editor

Lassa fever death toll hits 31 in 15 states

Editor

We’ve no $200m to settle Sunrise over Mambilla, Buhari tells Malami

Editor

NPHCDA has earned donorsa�� confidence a�� Executive Director

Editor

Petrol pump price now N143 per litre – PPPRA

Editor

Excess Crude Account :Senate Demands Identity of Lawyer paid $4m as Consultancy Fee

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More