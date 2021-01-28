El-Rufai receives 100 female soldiers deployed to tackle insecurity in Kaduna

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, has received an 100 all-female army corps deployed to combat insecurity in the state.

Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, the deputy governor, joined el-Rufai in welcoming the troops to the state.

According to a tweet from the Kaduna state government handle, the all-female corps were deployed to complement security patrols on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

“KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai and @DrHadiza are welcoming a detachment of the Nigerian Army Women Corps that has been deployed to complement security patrols on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway,” the tweet read.

The Abuja-Kaduna expressway has been highly unsafe lately as gunmen kidnap and sometimes kill travellers.