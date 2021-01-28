34.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Consumer Protection: NCC steps in to curb data…

Buratai, other service chiefs will be missed for…

El-Rufai receives 100 female soldiers deployed to tackle…

Buratai: The Exit Of The Warrior Of Peace

Buhari to new Service Chiefs: Be patriotic, serve…

President Buhari passes law to check spread of…

Sanwo-Olu Delivers 216 Homes In Eti-Osa Surulere

COVID-19 vaccine: Sultan advises FG on more sensitization

India celebrates 72nd Anniversary in Abuja

Mass Metering: Beware of fraudsters, KEDCO advises customers

News

El-Rufai receives 100 female soldiers deployed to tackle insecurity in Kaduna

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, has received an 100 all-female army corps deployed to combat insecurity in the state.

Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, the deputy governor, joined el-Rufai in welcoming the troops to the state.

According to a tweet from the Kaduna state government handle, the all-female corps were deployed to complement security patrols on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

“KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai and @DrHadiza are welcoming a detachment of the Nigerian Army Women Corps that has been deployed to complement security patrols on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway,” the tweet read.

The Abuja-Kaduna expressway has been highly unsafe lately as gunmen kidnap and sometimes kill travellers.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

BREAKING: CNPP Demands Immediate Release of CUPP Spokesman Ikenga Ugochinyere

Editor

#ENDSARS: Hoodlums set 50 cars ablaze in Abuja

Editor

AIG Iliyasu brands Ganduje pillar of community policing, reveals how he policed Kano

Editor

3.1m children in 3 states in need of urgent education support – UN

Editor

Kano Emirate: Advocates for United Kano Welcomes Peace Initiative

Editor

NHRC solicits govt, corporate institutions’ funding

Editor

*Fintiri lauds military for fighting insurgency headlong*

Editor

Reps query, to investigate alleged illegal detention of Nigerians by Chinese firm

Editor

DSS: Ignore Na’Abba’s publicity stunt – Presidency

Editor

Legacy Initiative International partners religious bodies, declares national day of Prayer, April 6

Editor

Senator Binos Yero Test Negative to COVID19

Editor

Police confirm death of AIG Babas

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More