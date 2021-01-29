25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

BELLO’s PRESIDENTIAL BID: A Step in The Right…

Green construction boosts low-carbon cities

China speeds up development and utilization of renewable…

Chinese city builds public psychological service system to…

Centre Appreciates Ganduje’s Giant Strides In Enterpreneauship Development

Gov. Lalong vows to sign death warrant against…

IPOB, a terrorist group, says South-East APC coalition

Data plays critical role in national economy- DG…

I left Nigerian Army better than I met…

ICC: Group accuses Iranian-backed terrorists, IMN of bankrolling…

Cover

Centre Appreciates Ganduje’s Giant Strides In Enterpreneauship Development

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


The Technology Incubation Centre, Kano, under National Board for Technology Incubation, has appreciated the support of Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his administration, in entrepreneurship development, as well as helping the Centre to excel amongst all other Centres in the country. 


In a letter of appreciation through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Vocational Education Development, Professor Yusuf Alhassan, signed by Alhaji Yusuf Adamu, Centre Manager, it attached in the letter, specific areas where the state government rendered support to them.


The AUTHORITY reports that the letter, under what it terms ‘Recent Gesture by the Kano State Government to TIC-Kano’ it stated that, “under the present administration, Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) was blessed with a construction of sixteen incubation units, two Conference Halls and a Central Laboratory.”


It further stated that, “the above gesture is a clear recognition of the administration of His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, towards the mandate of the Technology Incubation Centre, Kano, in respect of commercialisation of R&D results from Research Institutions and academia, as well as technologically talented innovations.”


It pointed out that  with a view to accelerate the development of a knowledge-based enterprises in the state, generate revenue and offer spaces to provide employment opportunities through entrepreneurship, thereby reducing poverty and uplifting the level of self-reliance and social justice among the teeming populace of Kano state.”


The Centre which appreciated Ganduje’s efforts in youths and women empowerment promised to partner with Kano state government to encourage programmes that are geared towards  youths and women empowerment through vocational skills acquisition.


The letter added that, “we will be interested in keying into the vocational training programmes that will enhance entrepreneurship development among the teeming youths and  vulnerable women in the state.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Security: Ganduje lays foundation of military facility in Falgore forest

Editor

COVID-19 scare: Church crossover services disrupted

Editor

Malami advises journalists against fake news, hate speech

Editor

Govs, Ohanaeze, Atiku pour encomiums on Ekwueme

Editor

Benue killings: Presidency warns press against hate speech, disrespecting Buhari

Editor

Editor

NCDC orders compulsory COVID 19 test for NYSC members

Editor

Covid-19: Ohanaeze youths fume over brutality of citizens by security operatives

Editor

Customs: Strike Force seizes N139.7m contraband

Editor

Tenure Elongation: APC govs' meeting with Buhari deadlocked

Editor

CCB summons Magu over assets declaration, landed properties

Editor

Ezekwesili demands apology from Buhari over arrest

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More