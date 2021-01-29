Centre Appreciates Ganduje’s Giant Strides In Enterpreneauship Development

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



The Technology Incubation Centre, Kano, under National Board for Technology Incubation, has appreciated the support of Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his administration, in entrepreneurship development, as well as helping the Centre to excel amongst all other Centres in the country.



In a letter of appreciation through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Vocational Education Development, Professor Yusuf Alhassan, signed by Alhaji Yusuf Adamu, Centre Manager, it attached in the letter, specific areas where the state government rendered support to them.



The AUTHORITY reports that the letter, under what it terms ‘Recent Gesture by the Kano State Government to TIC-Kano’ it stated that, “under the present administration, Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) was blessed with a construction of sixteen incubation units, two Conference Halls and a Central Laboratory.”



It further stated that, “the above gesture is a clear recognition of the administration of His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, towards the mandate of the Technology Incubation Centre, Kano, in respect of commercialisation of R&D results from Research Institutions and academia, as well as technologically talented innovations.”



It pointed out that with a view to accelerate the development of a knowledge-based enterprises in the state, generate revenue and offer spaces to provide employment opportunities through entrepreneurship, thereby reducing poverty and uplifting the level of self-reliance and social justice among the teeming populace of Kano state.”



The Centre which appreciated Ganduje’s efforts in youths and women empowerment promised to partner with Kano state government to encourage programmes that are geared towards youths and women empowerment through vocational skills acquisition.



The letter added that, “we will be interested in keying into the vocational training programmes that will enhance entrepreneurship development among the teeming youths and vulnerable women in the state.”