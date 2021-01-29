Green construction boosts low-carbon cities

Cities are the most important constituent of green and low-carbon development.

Ten years ago, the Chinese government launched a demonstration program of low-carbon pilot cities in Dalian, Sanya, Guiyang, Nanchang and Nanning, to lead green development into motion for other non-pilot provinces and cities. It is of great significance for China to achieve its goal of peaking carbon dioxide emissions before 2030.

As a result, the population in low-carbon pilot regions accounted for around 40 percent of the country’s total, and their GDP share at 60 percent.

Green constructions, aiming at reducing energy consumption and alleviating energy crisis, provide comfortable and environmentally friendly working or living spaces. They mitigate negative ecological impacts from urban development, such as carbon dioxide emissions and urban heat islands.

The concept of green constructions is gradually recognized by the society as ecological progress advances. People come to realize that green constructions can establish an ecosystem in which the elements in and out buildings are recycled and switched in an ordered manner, which can to the maximum extent reduce environmental pollution and reduce the consumption of resources and energy.

Green constructions are vital for the comfort and livability of environment. To reduce buildings’ pressure on environment, offer healthy living spaces for residents, and achieve sustainable development of buildings, mankind and environment are core targets of green constructions.

In recent years, China has rolled out policies to guide the development of the green construction industry, with authorities raising incentives for enterprises adopting green construction standards and enhancing the promotion of green buildings. In addition, energy-saving technologies are also being improved to fit the green construction requirements of low-carbon cities.

Today, while utilizing construction resources in a rational manner, many regions are making urbanization plans more science-based, using low-carbon and environmentally friendly construction materials as much as possible, so as to empower the development of a recycling system of green energy.

As urbanization process goes deep, relevant industries and departments are introducing environmental protection into their designs to meet green construction targets. Besides, enterprises are also adopting low-carbon technologies such as solar energy and water recycling in their engineering designs, to achieve environmental protection goals and avoid garbage, noise, and light pollution during construction.

At present, the Chinese government is issuing more preferential policies to encourage green constructions, and local authorities are also rolling out relevant incentives and monitoring mechanisms. In addition, the concept of green construction is advocated by many non-governmental organizations and enterprises. The low-carbon awareness of the government, enterprises and the public is prominently improved in regions that have launched the demonstration program of low-carbon pilot cities, which has laid a solid foundation for realizing green and low-carbon development.