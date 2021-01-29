22 C
Jonathan commiserates with Gov. Okowa over father’s death

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, over the death of his father, Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa.

The former President described the exit of the patriarch as a great loss to the family and Delta State, adding that the wisdom and experience of elders like him remain valuable to the nation’s development experience.

In a condolence message to the Governor and the people of Delta State, Dr. Jonathan prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Okowa and urged the governor and other family members to take solace in the fact that their father led a fulfilled and exemplary life.

The former President said: “I am saddened by the news of the passing on of your dear father, Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa, to eternal glory.

 “Elder Okowa was a dedicated patriot who gave his best to the nation. His legacies and ideals will be sustained in the lives of all those he mentored, including Governor Okowa and other respectable members of the society.”

