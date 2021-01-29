Why Onyema is the face of Nigerian aviation sector – Group

An international based anti-corruption group, Global Peace Movement International, UK has described the chairman of the leading Nigerian airline, Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema as the new face of Aviation sector in Nigeria.

President General of the group, Dr. Mike Uyi who made this known in a press statement in London on Friday, said the Air Peace boss is in quest to make Nigeria soar higher in aviation.

He said his extension of flight route outside the coast of Africa especially after it completed a historic 11hours non-stop charter flight from Nigeria to the Caribbean Island Nation of Jamaica with 132 passengers on-board, has made him the face of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“His fleet keeps increasing as he took delivery of a new 50-seater Embraer 145 jet, with two more brand new jets to be added before March this year”, he added.

Uyi said Onyeama is a man that has been helping thousands to swim out of poverty through employment and philanthropic gestures across the country.

He has always wanted to be an employer of labour”, he said.

He noted that the astute businessman, further registered his presence as the nation’s pride during the Xenophobic attack when he volunteered to bear the cost of repatriating hundreds of stranded Nigerians in South Africa in early September 2019.

“It is Worthy to note that the Air Peace boss spent a whopping N280 million to effect the evacuation of Nigerians in South Africa, who had indicated interest to return home as a result of xenophobic attacks.

“With the kind gesture rendered to hundreds of Nigerians, Onyema was regarded as a ‘National Hero’ with a large heart and was also honoured by the lower National Assembly”, he said.

While noting that many airlines were downsizing and throwing wage cuts at their staff during the heat of COVID-19 in 2020, he said Onyema was able to maintain his workforce and stay afloat in business.

“Oyema Started his PHILANTHROPIC activities in University of IBADAN in early 80s when as a Student, he paid Hall Accommodation for five students in Tedder Hall Kuti Halk and Sultan Bello to avoid expulsion from the hall for lack of money. He sold his HONDA ACCORD TO DO THAT AS A STUDENT,” Uyi recapped”.

President General of the Group, Dr. Mike Uyi, while calling on Nigerian Government to continue supporting Onyema described those blackmailing him as enemies of Nigeria and their action unfortunate. He said the incessant attacks on the Air Peace Chairman is being framed up to discredit his philanthropic gestures in Nigeria and the world.

Uyi further said it is in view of promoting the aviation giant and other Nigerians who have distinguished themselves within and outside Nigeria that Global Peace Movement International opened a consultation office at Baltimore Maryland on 28 September,2020 headed by Meshack Idehen.