31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

2023: Nigeria needs PDP to tackle bad governance…

Boko Haram kills 2 Policemen, abducts two others,…

PDP fumes as President Buhari breaks COVID 19…

IGP Adamu, Lamorde, others set to retire from…

Abomege Accident: PMT commiserates with victims

Ex-Imo commissioner lauds Ebonyi govt over world-class teaching…

Group donates materials to schools, orphanage home

Ohanaeze Crisis: Group initiates peace, calls for withdrawal…

Corruption perception rating not true reflection of Nigeria’s…

Osayi-Samuel makes winning debut for Fenerbahce

News

Abomege Accident: PMT commiserates with victims

The management of Peace Mass Transit Limited have commiseriated with the victims of the Abomege crash, stressing that “we have rallied to ensure the wounded get prompt, adequate medicare”.

In a statement by David Okoroafor, Executive Director (Operations), PMT regretted the incident, adding that “we are cooperating with relevant agencies investigating the accident”.

Statement by Mr. Okorafor stated: “We have been made aware of a regrettable incident involving one of our minibuses Thursday, on the Afikpo- Abakaliki highway.


“Since the unfortunate incident, we have rallied to ensure the wounded get prompt, adequate medicare.


“Regrettably, a few fatalities have also been reported.


“We do not have all the facts yet, but are cooperating with relevant agencies investigating the accident.

“We have also been in contact with, and giving needed support to families and next of kin of affected passengers.


“PMT is in mourning and would appreciate public understanding of the present situation, and the need to publish only verified information, respect sensibilities of folks and families concerned”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

No more lobbying in Customs, Ali assures

Editor

DISABILITY COMMISSION-NHRC partners ministry of humanitarian affairs

Editor

NUJ rejects Enugu govt pallliatives *Problem arose due to factions in NUJ

Editor

Nigeria Police rated worst in the world

Editor

COVID-19: Management foresight helped us to overcome challenges – GO Varsity VC

Editor

Nigerian Army will not clampdown on protesters – Kuanum

Editor

Magu to account for missing ex-IGP Balogun’s N2bn recovered loot

Editor

Abuja company gets SON’s support on hand sanitiser production

Editor

Sacked LG Chairman frustrating out-of-court settlement- Oyo Special Counsel

Editor

Army arrests bandits, recovers arms, frees kidnapped victims in Zamfara, Katsina

Editor

Rotary donates mobility devices to persons with disability

Editor

NAFDAC raises locally manufactured drugs to 70%

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More