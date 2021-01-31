Abomege Accident: PMT commiserates with victims

The management of Peace Mass Transit Limited have commiseriated with the victims of the Abomege crash, stressing that “we have rallied to ensure the wounded get prompt, adequate medicare”.

In a statement by David Okoroafor, Executive Director (Operations), PMT regretted the incident, adding that “we are cooperating with relevant agencies investigating the accident”.

Statement by Mr. Okorafor stated: “We have been made aware of a regrettable incident involving one of our minibuses Thursday, on the Afikpo- Abakaliki highway.



“Since the unfortunate incident, we have rallied to ensure the wounded get prompt, adequate medicare.



“Regrettably, a few fatalities have also been reported.



“We do not have all the facts yet, but are cooperating with relevant agencies investigating the accident.

“We have also been in contact with, and giving needed support to families and next of kin of affected passengers.



“PMT is in mourning and would appreciate public understanding of the present situation, and the need to publish only verified information, respect sensibilities of folks and families concerned”.