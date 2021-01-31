Countries need to address major tasks facing world with right choices and moves

In a fluid and complex international situation, countries around the world can only ensure a good start for global development by accurately understanding the overwhelming trend of the times and finding solutions to the major tasks facing the world.

In his special address delivered on Jan. 25 at the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda, Chinese President Xi Jinping showed keen insights into the general trend of the times and expounded on how countries across the globe need to properly address the four major tasks facing people of the contemporary era.

Since it offered approaches to getting out of the current difficulties through joint efforts of various countries and pointed the way forward for creating a brighter future, the speech has been widely echoed by the international community.

In terms of the four major tasks, Xi noted that countries need to step up macroeconomic policy coordination and jointly promote strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth of the world economy; abandon ideological prejudice and jointly follow a path of peaceful coexistence, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation; close the divide between developed and developing countries and jointly bring about growth and prosperity for all; and come together against global challenges and jointly create a better future for humanity.

What Xi suggested is also believed to be a proper way to reinvigorate economy, improve people’s livelihood, enhance solidarity and cooperation, promote peaceful development, address global development deficit, facilitate sustainable development, guarantee lasting security, boost development, and foster prosperity for various countries.

Humanity is going through the worst recession since the end of World War II. For the first time in history, the economies of all regions have been hit hard at the same time, with global industrial and supply chains clogged and trade and investment down in the doldrums.

In the face of challenges rarely seen in human history, countries around the world need to show their political resolve to tide over the difficult period together.

They need to ramp up efforts to strengthen policy coordination and roll out a series of economic policies that are based on the current situation, benefit long-term development, and can address both the symptoms and root causes of problems.

Countries also need to firm up their resolve to shift the driving forces and growth models of the global economy and improve its structure, so as to set the course for long-term, sound and steady development of the world economy.

Since the sudden attack of the COVID-19, some people have been busy digging a pit of ideological prejudice. United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has admitted that people fear a possible “great fracture” in the world.

As a matter of fact, difference in itself is no cause for alarm. What does ring the alarm is arrogance, prejudice and hatred; it is the attempt to impose hierarchy on human civilization or to force one’s own history, culture and social system upon others.

China advocates equality, mutual learning, dialogue and mutual accommodation between civilizations, and upholds the common values of humanity, i.e. peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom.

These principles and values China has promoted can help build consensus and forge a global synergy in tackling global challenges, pursue peaceful coexistence among various countries based on mutual respect and on expanding common ground while shelving differences, facilitate exchanges and mutual learning among countries, and inject impetus into the progress of human civilization.

Today, inequality continues to grow, the North-South gap remains to be bridged, and sustainable development faces severe challenges. As countries grapple with the pandemic, their economic recoveries are following divergent trajectories, and the North-South gap risks further widening and even perpetuation.

According to an UN report, the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed 131 million people around the globe into poverty.

Paying more attention to developing countries is not only a moral obligation and a must for safeguarding the common interests of various countries, but an inherent requirement of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It should be recognized that with the growth of developing countries, global prosperity and stability will be put on a more solid footing, and developed countries will stand to benefit from such growth.

While keeping its eyes on the long run, honoring its commitment, and providing necessary support for developing countries, the international community should also safeguard the legitimate development interests of developing countries, promote the realization of equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules, so that all countries can benefit from the opportunities and fruits of development.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has once again proven that countries in the world are closely connected and share a common stake. Mankind cannot declare a true victory over the virus if there is still one country struggling against it.

Humanity is also confronted with many other global problems, such as environmental deterioration and climate change, none of which can be solved by any one country alone. There must be global action, global response and global cooperation.

The frequently heard calls for global cooperation during the recent World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda were a vivid reflection of the broad consensus in the international community.

There is only one Earth and one shared future for humanity. Only by standing united and working together can people address the major tasks they are faced with, and the only way out for all countries in the world is to safeguard and practice multilateralism and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.