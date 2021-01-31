35 C
Abuja
Flooding: 11 LGAs in Adamawa receive NEMA’s relief items

By Austin Ajayi, Yola.

About 4,000 Adamawa residents from 11 LGAs who suffered losses as a result of flood during the rainy season of last year have received relief materials from National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).


The beneficiaries of the items who are mostly residents of 11 local government areas (LGA) in the state got the relief materials, over the weekend.


The LGAs are Yola North, Yola South, Fufore, Demsa, Lamurde, Numan, Ganye Toungo, Mayo-Belwa, Song and Girei.

Head of Operations of NEMA for Adamawa and Taraba states, Mr Midwla Anuhu, mentioned the items distributed as building materials, other non-food materials, food items, toiletries.
The items included bags of rice, beans, cement, nails and roofing sheets, packets of pasta, seasoning and mosquito nets, mattresses, blankets, clothing and bedding materials, sanitary towels and diapers as well as buckets.

Last year’s floods occurred a number of times in the LGAs earlier mentioned, and mostly affected people in communities along the banks of River Benue which run through much of Adamawa State.


“About 771 households, consisting of six people per household benefited from the gesture,” the NEMA zonal official explained.
Mr Elisha Kefas, the Vice Chairman of Yola-North who spoke on behalf of the benefiting councils, thanked the agency for coming to their aid.

