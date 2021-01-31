31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

2023: Nigeria needs PDP to tackle bad governance…

Boko Haram kills 2 Policemen, abducts two others,…

PDP fumes as President Buhari breaks COVID 19…

IGP Adamu, Lamorde, others set to retire from…

Abomege Accident: PMT commiserates with victims

Ex-Imo commissioner lauds Ebonyi govt over world-class teaching…

Group donates materials to schools, orphanage home

Ohanaeze Crisis: Group initiates peace, calls for withdrawal…

Corruption perception rating not true reflection of Nigeria’s…

Osayi-Samuel makes winning debut for Fenerbahce

News

Group donates materials to schools, orphanage home

A group of young Nigerians, under the aegis of Hope Renewal Charity Organisation, has pledged its commitment to support schools and orphanages in a quest to ensuring better access to welfare.


This was made known by the Financial Secretary, of the Organisation, Philip Ebenezer, who led his team to donate school materials and other items to schools and orphanage home in Karu, Nasarawa state at the weekend
He said the group was established to bring succour to vulnerable people, to renew their hope in humanity, and we want to be the voice that speaks for the needy.


He added that, “We want to use our organisation to tell the public to stand up for the vulnerable in our society, because we are all human. We went out today to practice our campaign because we know that government does not sustain orphanages, they depend on donations from individuals, so we went to donate and would continue to support the school and the orphanage.”


The headmaster, of Local Government Education Authority, LGEA, Primary School, Koroduma Kugbo, in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state, whose school benefited from the materials said “We were very happy when we saw this young team from Hope Renewal Charity Organisation, an Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, we are very happy to receive them. i poured out our needs in this school as a government school.


“We thank them for the gifts that they brought today because that would go a very long way because we are operating with 80 percent less privileged pupils in the vulnerable community, some of them come to school without books or pen, so these books and pen donated by this NGO would go a long way, it would be of great assistance to us.


Also, the founder Honour Ground Orphanage, Vivian Chibuike, whose orphanage home benefited gift items, expressed her joy that her wards are remembered by the group
” We have been taking care of children here for 7 years now and God has blessed us with 37 children and all of them are in school, we solicit for more support from individuals, churches and corporate organisations to sustain this place, so we thank Hope Renewal Charity Organisation for their support, we are very grateful,” she noted

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Covid19: Adamawa Correspondent’s Chapel Members Celebrates Members Negative status

Editor

LP condemn Rivers Govt’s action on NLC Secretariat, seeks peaceful negotiation

Editor

VON receives office secretariat from EFCC as Magu rues lack of machinery for fight against graft

Editor

One confirmed Covid-19 case turns negative – Minister

Editor

COVID-19: Ganduje Orders House-To-House Sample Collection

Editor

Resign now, group tells Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege

Editor

Bagudu lauds Buhari’s approval of N13bn pests control intervention fund

Editor

Yuletide: Sen. Ndume donates cattle, food items to troops in northeast

Editor

Benue First Lady charges youth on wealth creation

Editor

Reps minority caucus reacts to Timi Frank’s accusation, says it’s misleading

Editor

NHRC tasks Nigerians inclusiveness, equal opportunities for all

Editor

Immigration Services, Intercepts, repatriates over 700 foreigners in Adamawa

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More