Group donates materials to schools, orphanage home

A group of young Nigerians, under the aegis of Hope Renewal Charity Organisation, has pledged its commitment to support schools and orphanages in a quest to ensuring better access to welfare.



This was made known by the Financial Secretary, of the Organisation, Philip Ebenezer, who led his team to donate school materials and other items to schools and orphanage home in Karu, Nasarawa state at the weekend

He said the group was established to bring succour to vulnerable people, to renew their hope in humanity, and we want to be the voice that speaks for the needy.



He added that, “We want to use our organisation to tell the public to stand up for the vulnerable in our society, because we are all human. We went out today to practice our campaign because we know that government does not sustain orphanages, they depend on donations from individuals, so we went to donate and would continue to support the school and the orphanage.”



The headmaster, of Local Government Education Authority, LGEA, Primary School, Koroduma Kugbo, in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state, whose school benefited from the materials said “We were very happy when we saw this young team from Hope Renewal Charity Organisation, an Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, we are very happy to receive them. i poured out our needs in this school as a government school.



“We thank them for the gifts that they brought today because that would go a very long way because we are operating with 80 percent less privileged pupils in the vulnerable community, some of them come to school without books or pen, so these books and pen donated by this NGO would go a long way, it would be of great assistance to us.



Also, the founder Honour Ground Orphanage, Vivian Chibuike, whose orphanage home benefited gift items, expressed her joy that her wards are remembered by the group

” We have been taking care of children here for 7 years now and God has blessed us with 37 children and all of them are in school, we solicit for more support from individuals, churches and corporate organisations to sustain this place, so we thank Hope Renewal Charity Organisation for their support, we are very grateful,” she noted