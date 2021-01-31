35 C
Abuja
Education

No going back on Safe School Declaration’s conference – Perm Sec

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Arch. Sonny Echono, has revealed that preparations are being made to ensure that the country successfully hosts the forthcoming  international conference on Safe Schools Declaration(SSD). 

The Permanent Secretary disclosed this in Abuja when he hosted a delegation of  the Deputy Heads of Mission of Norway, Argentina and Spain who visited to ascertain the country’s level of preparedness for the  conference scheduled for the 25th of October, 2021. 

According to a statement made available to The AUTHORITY by Ben Goong, Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education, the Permanent Secretary said committees have been set up to handle specific  tasks in readiness for a successful 4th International conference on Safe Schools Declaration. 

He said that the  conference proposed to last for  four days is expected to attract local and international stakeholders and publics of the education sector. 

The Permanent Secretary revealed that  stakeholders from the Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs are  expected to be in attendance, among other relevant publics. 

Echono added that ideas are expected to be shared on how  the learning environment in schools all over the world will be made safer and more conducive. 

Other issues to be discussed at the conference are accountability mechanisms, attack on educational facilities, among others. 

The Permanent Secretary also disclosed that children from schools in the North East will make presentations at the event. 

Echono  told the  representatives of Norway, Argentina and Spain, who are co-hosts of the conference that in observance of Covid 19 Protocols, the event will also be virtual. 

He also informed the delegation that a progress report will be made available for them to add their inputs. 

Echono expressed hope that more countries will key into the Safe School Declaration (SSD) at the end of the conference. 

In her remarks, Leader of the delegation and  Deputy Head of Mission, Norwegian Embassy, Ingrid Skjolaas commended the Ministry on its level of  preparation for the event. 

She said the delegation is keen on assisting the country in ensuring that the conference is successful as they have hosted  previous editions.

