25.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Abia’s Ikpeazu completes construction of Amuzukwu Road projects

Ohanaeze youths call for removal of Army checkpoints…

The inside story of Ogbunka Kingship crisis

When Minister meets face –to-face with NIPRD’s challenges

ISWAP: Abba-Gana overthrown in bloody battle, Abu Dawud…

TI Corruption Rating: CNPP urges Buhari to sack…

Insecurity: Ganduje seeks ban on cattle movement from…

2023: Nigeria needs PDP to tackle bad governance…

Boko Haram kills 2 Policemen, abducts two others,…

PDP fumes as President Buhari breaks COVID 19…

News

TI Corruption Rating: CNPP urges Buhari to sack Lai Muhammed, Garba Shehu

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has strongly demanded the removal of two top information managers in President Muhammadu Buhari administration over their “continued misinformation of Nigerians and for turning Nigeria into a laughing stock in the international sphere.”

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu on Sunday, the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in the country said “the Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed and a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, are two major liabilities that have contributed to the poor image of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.”

“President Muhammadu Buhari government would have been perceived in a better light without the duo.

“To most Nigerians, the Minister of Information represents a face of misinformation, just like the presidential adviser, Garba Shehu and their responses or reactions to national issues have continued to put in present government sincerity in doubt.

“For instance, when did the Minister of Information realised that Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index is unreliable?

“The Minister has been working very hard, albeit unsuccessfully, to discredit the current corruption rating of Nigeria among the most corrupted in the world.

“However, the CNPP recalls that as an opposition spokesman, the Minister had at no time doubted the TI CPI on Nigeria.

“Less than eight years ago, Lai Muhammed described Nigeria’s low corruption rating as a reflection of harvest of corruption scandals under then President Goodluck Jonathan administration, which he claimed was attested to by TI.

“He once urged then President Jonathan to “wake from his slumber and face the reality that corruption is fast eating deep into the soul of Nigeria”, based on low corruption rating.

“How come the Minister of Information is busy trying to discredit an organization he had always hailed as opposition spokesman?

“Nearly five years after Lai Muhammed declared that insurgents have been technically defeated, the President Buhari administration has not been able to proactively stopped Boko Haram insurgents, rather, new phases of terrorism like banditry and killer headers activities took a turn for the worse.

“Just like the perception of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration on security has changed, with renewed hope since the sack of the former Service Chiefs, we urge President Buhari to give his administration a fresh breathe by firing the two top information managers”, the CNPP said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

APC will takeover governorship of Imo state,Mbaka predicts

Editor

NCDC To Conduct 450 Covid19 Tests Per Local Government

Editor

Uzodimma flags-off Endsars peace campaign

Editor

Bishop Emuobor for burial Oct 25

Editor

Resist attempts by elements in Diaspora to throw country into war, Nigeria First warns

Editor

NDBDA boss calls for increase sensitization campaign against COVID-19

Editor

Eid-el Kabir : Reps minority caucus call for slefless service among leaders

Editor

Senator charges MDAs to key into digital literacy

Editor

Regional Integration: Barrow harps on implementation of ECOWAS Protocols

Editor

Group donates building to Delta Police Command

Editor

Kalu greets Nwachukwu at 80

Editor

Interior, Science and Technology Ministries fingered in fraudulent N1bn ‘consultancy services’ deals

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More