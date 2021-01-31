Zamfara: PAPS Urges EFCC/ICPC to Investigate, Prosecute ex-Gov Yari over N288.4 billion fraud

*Says Order Of Forfeiture Of N700M Vindicates Group

The Patriots for the Advancement Of Peace and Social Development (PAPS) has urged the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to launch an investigation into the activities of the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, while he was in office for allegedly misappropriating the sum of N288.4billion belonging to the state.

In a statement in Abuja at the weekend the Chairman Of PAPS Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi accused Yari of leaving the state in huge indebtedness.

This is as he said that the court order of a Federal High Court Abuja which had ordered the final forfeiture of various amounts estimated at about N700million linked to the former Governor, Yari has vindicated the group’s calls for the arrest and prosecution of the former Governor.

Specifically, the ICPC had claimed that the funds were kept in accounts in two new generation banks by Yari, using his two companies – Kayatawa Nigeria Limited and B.T. Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited.

Shinkafi further accused the former governor of “wanton looting and misappropriation” of the state’s resources.

Giving a breakdown of how the alleged fraud was perpetrated, Shinkafi said the Abdulazi Yari-led administration left liabilities from on going projects to the tune N151,190,477,572.02(one hundred and ninety million, four hundred and seventy two naira two kobo.



“Unremitted national housing fund deductions from salaries from 2016 to 2019 stands at N1,431,645,305,99(one billion four hundred and thirty one million, six hundred and forty five, three hundred and five naira ninety nine kobo).

“The liabilities under the ministry of education which involves external examinations and institutions Crescent University Abeokuta, Al-Hikma University Ilorin and Key Science Academy Abuja stands at N2.812.172.155(two billion, eight hundred and twelve million, one hundred and seventy two thousand, one hundred and fifty five naira).

“The Committee further discovered that out of the two billion naira approved by the Yari administration for the payment of backlog of gratuity owed to retired workers in the state, only retired permanent secretaries were paid which is to the tune of only N400,000.00, a whopping sum of one billion six hundred million is unaccounted for.



“We call on the Commission to investigate, prosecute and convict former Governor of Zamfara State Abdulaziz Yari over the misappropriation ,diversion, siphoning and financial recklessness of N251billion as alleged by the Transition Committee Chairman headed by the immediate past Deputy Governor of the Zamfara State Malam Ibrahim Wakkala.”

Similarly, Shinkafi appealed to the anti-graft agencies to invite the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abdulahi Shinkafi, to explain his claim that the Zamfara State government under Mr. Yari spent the sum of N35 billion on procurement of security equipment as well as relief materials for Internally Displaces Persons (IDPs) in the state.

“We demand that the Commissions invites the former SSG to come and substantiate the claim that the State Government spent N35 Billion on the purchase of relief materials.

“This investigation has become expedient following the claims by former Governor Abdulaziz Yari that his administration left no debts or liabilities for the new administration under Bello Mattawelle.



“It is on record that in all the 14 Local Government Areas in Zamfara State which were attacked by armed bandits there is no single IDP camp established by the State Government not to talk of the purchase of relief materials for the camps.

“We therefore demand that the Commission should investigate all the contracts documents, Books of account, Cash books, Banks Statements in the commercial banks, loans and advances, Local and international loans incomes and expenditures.

“All monies received from Federal Allocation Accounts Committee (FAAC) and Local government joint accounts, UBEC, SDG, Federal Feeding funds, VAT, Ecological and Stabilisation funds, Two trenches of bailout funds, two trenches of Paris and London clubs refund funds, Tetfunds,Excess crude oil funds, contracts awarded for the past eight years of the A.A Yari administration .MSME funds,Rice Anchor borrowers credit schemes funds, etc.

He also recalled the N37.4 billion promissory notes discounted at 22 billion before the maturity ,the China Zhangahou N55billion drilling of water borehole at 328million per unit, 22 billion Naira Rural Electrification projects. The fictitious supply of fertiliser, Vehicles Charcoal, Books, Minerals exploration, the mass housing project worth billions awarded but not executed.

