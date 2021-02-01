22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

APC will remain a failed party without restructuring…

Northern govs set agenda for new Service Chiefs

Alleged smear campaign: Buhari’s administration haunted by its…

Anambra 2021: Hon Azubogu declares for guber race

Abia got N2.7 billion from W/Bank for road…

Renewed smuggling threatens N3.4tr rice investment in the…

National maritime transport policy key to benefits of…

SON alerts Nigerians on sharp practices in dispensing…

How National Assembly ‘padded’ 2021 budget with over…

Why we are training shipbuilders in Niger Delta…

Politics

Northern govs set agenda for new Service Chiefs

…As Gov Ganduje seeks ban on free movement of cattle herders

 Northern Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have tasked the newly appointed Service Chiefs to seek closer ties with the state governments in some volatile areas to ensure that the get first information that would help them deliver the huge task that awaits them in securing the nation

The governors who spoke while accompanying President Muhammadu Buhari to his Daura home in Katsina state to flag off the party’s fresh membership registration and revalidation exercise also noted that the new Service Chiefs have a lot to do, adding that they would be expected to perform even higher that the expectations of President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as many other Nigerians, considering the present state of the nation’s security

For Governor Abdulahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, “the Service Chiefs must work closely with state governors because they (the governors) know what the people need and the black spots in their domains.”

Also responding on his expectations from the new Service Chiefs, the Gombe state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, said: “I will ask them to work hard; harder than what Mr President might have assumed they would do because the task ahead is very challenging and I believe they will live up to expectations.”

Contributing on his expectations from the Service Chiefs, the governor of Jigawa state, Abubakar Badaru said: “I think they have to listen to people in the transfer of intelligence and continue to ask people to pray for them.”

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has called on the Federal Government to enact a law banning the movement of cattle from the north to other parts of the country in order to resolve the incessant incidences of clashes between farmers and herders.

The governor emphasised during a chat with journalists after a special lunch which the All Progressives Congress, APC, governors had with President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura private residence, Katsina state during the weekend that having a ban on movement of herders would also address the challenge of cattle rustling.

Fielding question on how far he had gone with the Ruga project in his state, Ganduje said “we are building a Ruga settlement in Samsosua Forest, our border with Katsina and we have succeeded in curtailing the effect of banditry in that area.

“So, we are building many houses, we are constructing a dam; we are establishing a Cattle Artificial Insemination Centre; we are establishing a veterinary clinic and already we have started building houses for herdsmen.

 “My advocacy is that we should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the northern part of Nigeria to the middle belt and to the Southern part of Nigeria. There should be a law that will ban, otherwise we cannot control the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers and cannot control the cattle rustling which is affecting us greatly.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

How Obaseki emerges as PDP candidate

Editor

Lekki shootings: PDP backs UK Parliament Inquest, seeks prosecution of Buhari for crimes against humanity

Editor

Anambra 2021: Ngige serves APGA government quit notice

Editor

Gov Umahi debunks alleged defection to APC

Editor

EDO 2020: PDP on a rough ride to government house

Editor

Rochas Foundation, Nigerian Youth Database Project to create 1million jobs

Editor

2023: Ndigbo must be careful of Igbo presidency – Buhari’s minister

Editor

Senate seeks role for traditional rulers in local government administration

Editor

Election Observers, KIMPACT, NEVR Laud Ondo’s Election, Hail INEC, Citizens, Security Agencies

Editor

2014 National Confab report, restructuring, others top constitution review by NASS – Senate

Editor

Zamfara: Stop crying Wolf, group tells PDP

Editor

COVID- 19: We need more stringent measures to curb spread of the deadly virus

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More