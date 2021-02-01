22 C
Metro

NUJ declares 3-day mourning for late Benue Council Chairman, Asher

The National Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Sunday, declared a three-day national mourning, beginning from Monday, February 1, 2021, to honour the late Benue State Council Chairman, Mrs Victoria Asher.

Mrs Victoria Asher, Chairman, NUJ Benue chapter died Saturday morning at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, following childbirth complications.

The National President, NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo, said mourning was to honour the late Asher, directing the suspension of all NIJ activities for the period.

Mr. Midat Joseph, Assistant National Secretary of the Union, in a statement on Sunday, advised State Councils to suspend all activities within the period in honour of the late deceased.
According to the statement,

“The National Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) received with sadness, the sudden death of the Benue State Council Chairperson, Mrs Victoria Asher, who died this morning (Saturday) at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State, from childbirth complications.

“While mourning the passing away of our dear colleague, we pray for God to comfort her family, the media community as well as the Benue State Council.” The statement said

“The late Chairman will be remembered for her dedication, hard work and unwavering commitment to the Journalism profession,” the statement added

