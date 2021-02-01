22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

APC will remain a failed party without restructuring…

Northern govs set agenda for new Service Chiefs

Alleged smear campaign: Buhari’s administration haunted by its…

Anambra 2021: Hon Azubogu declares for guber race

Abia got N2.7 billion from W/Bank for road…

Renewed smuggling threatens N3.4tr rice investment in the…

National maritime transport policy key to benefits of…

SON alerts Nigerians on sharp practices in dispensing…

How National Assembly ‘padded’ 2021 budget with over…

Why we are training shipbuilders in Niger Delta…

Business

Pre-paid Meter: Scammers defrauding customers – EEDC raises alarm

The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has cautioned residents of South-East against activities of scammers and unscrupulous individuals who are already taking advantage of the just commenced National Mass Metering Program (NMMP) to swindle unsuspecting customers of their money.

The warning was made over the weekend by the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh.

Ezeh lamented that barely a week after the commencement of the free mass metering programme of the Federal Government, the company had started receiving reports of customers who have been scammed in their bid to get metered quickly.

It will be recalled that Ezeh in a statement issued last week explained that the modalities for deployment of meters will be according to feeders and distribution substations, and that information on this will be made available to customers as the exercise progresses.

Ezeh said that about 400 customers have so far been metered in less than two weeks of the commencement of the metering exercise and appealed to customers to be patient as the metering programme which comes at no cost will definitely get to all customers.


He emphasized that unlike the arrangement with the MAP metering scheme where customers had to apply and pay to be metered, there is no online or offline application in this mass metering exercise.

He also added that there is no application form, no processing fee and no meter installation cost.

“We need to appreciate and acknowledge that the metering gap in the country is quite huge and that is why the Federal Government in its wisdom came up with the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP) to consciously close the existing metering gap, and customers are not expected to pay to be metered”.

“We all know that times are hard and some elements in our society have taken to all sorts of nefarious activities to survive, not minding the effects on the system and other citizens. Hence the call for caution.


“There is no way all the unmetered electricity customers can be metered in this initial phase of the metering exercise; it will happen gradually and we appeal to our customers to be patient and avoid becoming prey to these dubious elements.


“We therefore implore our customers to cooperate with us as we strive to serve them better. They should not hesitate in reporting any of our staff that is requesting them to pay any amount of money to get metered.


“EEDC remains committed to ensuring that the NMMP, which is an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria succeeds, and this can only be actualized with the support and cooperation of customers,” he said.


EEDC kicked off its mass metering exercise penultimate week, using select feeders under its Ogui and Abakpa Districts as pilot.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Investors gain N1.18trn in 3 days on NSE

Editor

2020 Budget: Senate raises oil price benchmark to $28pb

Editor

New dawn in SON as Farouk Salim assumes office as DG

Editor

Fidelity Bank appoints first female MD/CEO

Editor

NNPC allays fear of petrol scarcity

Editor

Job losses imminent in NCS automation, concession -Ahmed

Editor

Train service: Passengers to pay double fare

Editor

Court jails welder two years for electricity theft

Editor

KEDCO promises uninterrupted power supply

Editor

Port Harcourt – Maiduguri narrow gauge railway reconstruction to begin 2021

Editor

FIRS records increase in non-oil tax revenue

Editor

FG to complete 3 abandoned power projects in Abia

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More