China spares no pains to ‘get the job done’ when interests of the entire humanity are at stake

“We believe that when the interests of the entire humanity are at stake, China must step forward, take action, and get the job done,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his special address delivered at the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda that lasted from Jan. 25 to 29.

China will continue to take an active part in international cooperation on COVID-19, implement a win-win strategy of opening-up, promote sustainable development, advance science, technology and innovation, and promote a new type of international relations, Xi promised solemnly at the virtual event via video link in Beijing.

China has embarked on a new journey toward fully building a modern socialist country. Xi’s remarks represented the country’s sincere aspiration in its new development stage to safeguard and practice multilateralism with concrete actions and its sense of responsibility as a major country to join hands with various countries and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

During the five-day online event, which brought together more than 1,500 political and business leaders as well as leaders of social organizations from over 70 countries and regions around the world, China’s ideas and actions gained full recognition for their significance for the world.

Attendees at the virtual event expressed firm support for and actively echoed China’s proposals expounded by Xi, acknowledged China’s achievements in economic development and its important role in boosting global economic recovery, and praised the country’s sense of responsibility and efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and tackling global challenges including climate change.

“President Xi Jinping’s Speech at Davos Agenda is Historic Opportunity for Collaboration,” read the headline of a news release on the website of the World Economic Forum.

Containing the coronavirus is considered as the most pressing task for the international community. In the global response to the pandemic, China has shown the world its spirit, strength, and sense of responsibility.

It has joined hands with various countries around the world to tide over this difficult period and contributed its wisdom and strength to the global fight against the epidemic.

So far, China has provided assistance to over 150 countries and 13 international organizations, sent 36 medical expert teams to countries in need, joined the COVAX, an international initiative aimed at ensuring equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines, and promised to make its COVID-19 vaccines a global public good accessible and affordable to people around the world.

Recently, COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese companies has been delivered to many countries, including Peru, Turkey, Thailand, and Azerbaijan.

Faced with global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world needs better global governance more than ever.

International observers have pointed out that global multilateral cooperation mechanisms are in a very fragile state, and that one of the major challenges confronting humanity in the year 2021 is fixing the structural flaws in global governance.

Such issues as state-to-state relations, human-nature relationship, and how mankind can pursue long-term and sustainable development are all important matters countries need to think about for reforming and improving the global governance system, as well as questions the international community need to answer together through right choices and moves.

China has been committed to following through on its fundamental policy of opening-up, continuously infusing positive energy to the globe.

As Xi said at the opening session of the 2017 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, “Whether you like it or not, the global economy is the big ocean that you cannot escape from.”

China has always made full use of all opportunities possible and tackled all challenges through cooperation to steer economic globalization in the right direction, and pushed for an economic globalization that is more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all.

As a staunch follower of an independent foreign policy of peace, the country is working hard to bridge differences through dialogue and resolve disputes through negotiation and to pursue friendly and cooperative relations with other countries on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.

As a steadfast member of developing countries, China has constantly deepened South-South cooperation, and contributed to the endeavor of developing countries to eradicate poverty, ease debt burden, and achieve more growth.

The times call for responsive and responsible leadership. Countries that can seize the crucial year of 2021 to engage in endeavors that are beneficial to the interests of the entire humanity demonstrate a precious sense of responsibility.

Standing firmly on the right side of history, China unswervingly safeguards and practices multilateralism and tries its best to promote global solidarity and cooperation.

It is going to honor its commitment to working with other countries to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity.