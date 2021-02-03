37 C
2023: Mailafia, Shehu Sani, Na’aba, Moghalu, others set to launch ‘third force’ party

As 2023 general elections approaches, some prominent Nigerians under the auspices of National Consultative Front, NCF, have concluded plans to launch a political movement to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.


The group, made up of notable prominent Nigerians such as Prof Pat Utomi, Rt Hon Ghali Na’aba, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, Haj Najatu Mohammed, Prof Mrs Remi Sonaiya Comrade Shehu Sanni, disclosed this Tuesday at a virtual National Address held simultaneously in Lagos and Abuja.


Other notable prominent Nigerians that facilitated the national address included Dr Bilikisu Magoro, Mr Segun Oshinowo, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, Engr Sani Yusuf Yabagi, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, Comrade Issa Aremu, Chief Precious Elekima, Arc Ezekiel Nya-Etok, HC Peter Ameh, among others.

With the theme: ‘National Address of Leaders of Conscience in Nigeria on the Mission to Rescue Nigeria from failed Leadership and Anarchy’, the group said it was going to team with eminent leaders of conscience across the country to embark on mass rescue mission of Nigeria from bad governance and leadership.


To achieve their aim, the group said it has perfected plans to set up strategic political cells and structures nationwide and will soon inaugurate a new mega political movement of eminent leaders of conscience in March, 2021.


The group also said it would mobilise for a new peoples constitution for Nigeria, as a basis for sponsoring credible candidates at the next elections.

