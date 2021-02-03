27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NIG tackles Peoples Gazette, Farooq Kperogi over onslaught…

New CDS, Service Chiefs hit the ground running…

New CNS to accord personnel welfare, development priority

CSO urges Buhari to redress exclusion of Igbo’s…

I-G orders full enforcement of Covid-19 Health Protection…

UniAbuja reopens registration portal, warns against disruption of…

TETFund begins research funding for local production of…

Only 35,000 Medical Doctors are practicing in Nigeria…

Wike advise new service Chiefs to be apolitical…

Cooperation between major countries an important engine driving…

News

CSO urges Buhari to redress exclusion of Igbo’s in security apparatus

– Shehu insensitive to South-East demands

The Conference of Nigeria civil Society for Peace and Security has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to redress the neglect of the South-East region in appointments in the security apparatus.

The group spoke in reaction to statement credited to the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, to the effect that appointment of service chiefs was carried out devoid of ethnic consideration.


The group described Shehu’s statement as highly irresponsible, sentimental, and insensitive and an attempt to justify this government’s continuous neglect and hatred for the Igbo Nation.


In a statement by its National Coordinator, Dr Aminu Shettima and National Secretary, Barr. Olufemi Amuda, the group said that continuous exclusion of Igbos in the scheme of affairs in the administration of President Buhari is confirmation of the deep rooted hatred for the Igbo people by this administration.


They wondered if competence resides only among the geo-political regions that President Buhari had consistently considered for appointments in his administration.


“We find this statement coming from Mallam Shehu Garba at this time when Nigerians are still adding their voices to the exclusion of the South East from the recent appointment of the  service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari as insensitive and irresponsible,” the group said in the statement.


It added: “As a civil society organisation with deep interest in Nigeria’s electoral process, we wish to express our disappointment in the statement credited to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu to the effect that appointments of service chiefs was not based on ethnicity.


“We view this statement ascribed to him as highly irresponsible, sentimental, and insensitive and an attempt to justify this government’s continuous neglect and hatred for the Igbo Nation, which no doubt, is the third largest tribe in Nigeria.”  


According to the group,  “While we agree totally that the appointment of service chiefs is not and should not be done on ethnic basis, we wish to ask if Igbo people of South East don’t have competent officers that can be appointed in the administration of President Buhari?”


 “Does competent people revolve within only one or two geopolitical zones since the assumption of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration? Obviously no,” it added.


The CSO said: “We wish to say here without hesitation that continuous alienation of people of Igbo extraction from the scheme of affairs in the administration of President Buhari is confirmation of the deep rooted hatred for the Igbo people by this administration. It is now clear to everyone. 


“Nigeria has three major languages with Igbo among, so why are the rest always carried along in sensitive appointments in the Buhari’s government except for the Igbos? The answer is clear to everyone and it is nepotism. This should never be allowed to thrive in today’s Nigeria.”


It appealed to the president to use his remaining years in office to right his wrong, thus leaving a good legacy and not to allow sycophants to further paint him in bad light in our generation.


“We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore people like Garba Shehu and redeem his image during this  remaining two years of his administration by reviewing the latest service chiefs appointment, for posterity sake,” it said.    
The group said: “Mr President and the entire members of his cabinet must know that we all need each other in Nigeria to survive, and injustice and lack of equity is a direct threat to peace and security. This is why we are appealing that justice must be done to every region and persons in these regions”,  adding that: “As civil society organizations, we owe the country the obligation to be fair and just to all in our actions.”Show quoted text

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FG to fast-track Funtua Textiles and Garment Park’s development – Minister

Editor

Abia records zero covid-19 case as exit class students end exams

Editor

AU Delegation accuse Amnesty International of plotting to destabilize Nigeria

Editor

Reps minority caucus reacts to Timi Frank’s accusation, says it’s misleading

Editor

Nigerian Correction Service decry congestion of custodian Centres

Editor

SGF Assures Nigerians of FG Commitment to tackles Coronavrious

Editor

NSE members should keep to contract law – Justice Galadima

Editor

I left Nigerian Army better than I met it — Buratai

Editor

Impressive: Fighting and caring (Photo news)

Editor

Senate moves to establish 1st Army University

Editor

IDUAI 2020: IPC urges Govt , Stakeholders to prioritise the right to information

Editor

NAF airlifts conjoined twins back to Yenagoa after separation

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More