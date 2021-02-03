Enugu APC stakeholders re unite to flag off registration exercise

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu.

There are strong indications that the lingering internal feud that has rocked the soul of Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) may have fizzled out, as the major stakeholders who the discerning groups own their loyalty have decided to work together for the progress of the party in the state and desire to form the next government in Enugu state in 2023 general election.

Signs of the new found unity and sincerity of purpose to forge the party ahead showed on Monday, February 1st, as all the stakeholders of the party at both the national and state levels spoke with one voice at the flag off of the APC re registration and revalidation exercise in the state, headed by Senator Jonathan Zwingina.

Senator Zwingina expressed delight with the quality of stakeholders in the state chapter of the party among whom were former Senate President Ken Nnamani, the Minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the immediate past civilian governor of Enugu state, Sullivan Chime, Senator Ayogu Eze who was the governorship candidate of the party in 2019 Enugu governorship race, Ambassador Mrs Ginika Tor, Emma Eneukwu, former zonal vice chairman of the party (South East zone), ,among others, boasring that the APC has the capacity to win elections in Enugu state.

“We have no hidden agenda and the exercise is going to be transparent. There is nothing to quarrel about because the APC in Enugu State has the manpower to make things happen”..

Speaking earlier, Chief Ken Nnamani, who is also a member of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, noted that the journey to 2023 general elections has started. He expressed happiness that members of the party in Enugu state have set aside their differences and resolved to work as one body. He therefore tasked all the party chieftains to go to their respective polling units to motivate members and new members in joining the party.

In his own speech, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, whom the Deacon Okey Ogbodo led faction of the group had owed their loyalty, appealed to members of the party to work as one body and shove aside the things that had caused division in the party.

Onyeama stressed that with the new found peace in the party, APC will work assiduously to form the next government in the state and will provide better governance for the people, who he said are presently finding it very though to survive.

The immediate past Enugu state governor, Mr Sullivan Chime reaffirmed his membership of APC and assured that the stakeholders would work collectively to enthrone an APC led administration in Enugu state in 2023, adding that Enugu state cannot afford to remain in an opposition party.

Earlier in his opening speech, the APC Caretaker committee Chairman in Enugu state, Ben Nwoye, said the era of bickering within the state wing of the party was over, noting that the meeting marked a new dawn for the party in the state.