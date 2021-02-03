37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FCTA shares N3,646,064,335.59 billion to Area Councils, Stakeholders

FCTA hints on reopening Wuse market

‘Encouraged FCT pedestrian bridges must be reclaimed’

Schools must comply with COVID-19 protocols – FCTA

Task before Gen. Irabor and other Service Chiefs

Widows call for better treatment of members

Borno, 2 other states get $20m education grant

Over 30,000 have benefitted from Commonwealth scholarship scheme…

Alleged N7bn fraud: Ex-Abia gov asks court to…

Anambra 2021: Prepare your handover note, PDP tells…

Politics

Enugu APC stakeholders re unite to flag off registration exercise

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu.

There are strong indications that the lingering internal feud that has rocked the soul of Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) may have fizzled out, as the major stakeholders who the discerning groups own their loyalty have decided to work together for the progress of the party in the state and desire to form the next government in Enugu state in 2023 general election.

Signs of the new found unity and sincerity of purpose to forge the party ahead showed on Monday, February 1st, as all the stakeholders of the party at both the national and state levels spoke with one voice at the flag off of the APC re registration and revalidation exercise in the state, headed by Senator Jonathan Zwingina.

Senator Zwingina expressed delight with the quality of stakeholders in the state chapter of the party among whom were former Senate President Ken Nnamani, the Minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the immediate past civilian governor of Enugu state, Sullivan Chime, Senator Ayogu Eze who was the governorship candidate of the party in 2019 Enugu governorship race, Ambassador Mrs Ginika Tor, Emma Eneukwu, former zonal vice chairman of the party (South East zone), ,among others, boasring that the APC has the capacity to win elections in Enugu state.

“We have no hidden agenda and the exercise is going to be transparent. There is nothing to quarrel about because the APC in Enugu State has the manpower to make things happen”..

Speaking earlier, Chief Ken Nnamani, who is also a member of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, noted that the journey to 2023 general elections has started. He expressed happiness that members of the party in Enugu state have set aside their differences and resolved to work as one body. He therefore tasked all the party chieftains to go to their respective polling units to motivate members and new members in joining the party.

In his own speech, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, whom the Deacon Okey Ogbodo led faction of the group had owed their loyalty, appealed to members of the party to work as one body and shove aside the things that had caused division in the party.

Onyeama stressed that with the new found peace in the party, APC will work assiduously to form the next government in the state and will provide better governance for the people, who he said are presently finding it very though to survive.

The immediate past Enugu state governor, Mr Sullivan Chime reaffirmed his membership of APC and assured that the stakeholders would work collectively to enthrone an APC led administration in Enugu state in 2023, adding that Enugu state cannot afford to remain in an opposition party.

Earlier in his opening speech, the APC Caretaker committee Chairman in Enugu state, Ben Nwoye, said the era of bickering within the state wing of the party was over, noting that the meeting marked a new dawn for the party in the state.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Oyegun to Buhari, govs: Invoke doctrine of necessity on APC leadership

Editor

Enugu Council election;- Enugu APC faction at loggerheads over participation

Editor

Edo Guber: I will support LG autonomy – Aspirant

Editor

Édo guber primary: APC has no updated membership register, says former NWC member

Editor

Election Observers, KIMPACT, NEVR Laud Ondo’s Election, Hail INEC, Citizens, Security Agencies

Editor

Imo APC crisis: Uche Nwosu, Dan Nwafor not APC members, says Nlemigbo

Editor

Ondo guber: APC panel disqualifies one aspirant

Editor

SERAP seeks probe of alleged hoarding of COVID-19 palliatives

Editor

PGF boss demands urgent NEC meeting, says APC collapsing with no leader in charge

Editor

Supreme Court ruling: Bauchi Gov. hospitalized in London

Editor

Benue: SDP guber candidate, Biem, joins APC

Editor

2023 politics behind TI indicting report on Nigeria — PGF DG alleges

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More