FCTA hints on reopening Wuse market

By Daniel Tyokua 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has given insight into plans to reopen Wuse market and a  plaza sealed for flaunting COVID-19 protocols.


Head, Media and Enlightenment of FCT COVID-19 Enforcement team, Ikharo Attah disclosed this after inspecting the affected areas on Tuesday.


The Enforcement team had on Monday sealed the popular Wuse market in Abuja, and a plaza at the popular UTC market in Area 10 over violation of the safety measures.


Attah said business activities in the affected areas will commence as soon as meetings with the relevant stakeholders are concluded. 


“The market and plaza will be reoponed when necessary measures are put in places, the court shuts the market and a plaza, but they will be reoponed after  due process” 


He explained that the team’s action followed the failure of the managers of the affected places to adhere to the protocols.


However, the Public Relations Officer, Abuja Markets Management Limited ,AMMC, Innocent Amaechina pledged the commitment of the officials to ensure total compliance.


He regretted that the market management was on top of the situation, but erring customers and business owners ignited the situation.


Amaechina insisted that markets under AMML must operate within the laid down rules.


He said the management will insist on the sustainability of the COVID-19 protocols.

