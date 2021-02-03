FCTA shares N3,646,064,335.59 billion to Area Councils, Stakeholders

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has shared a total sum of N3,646,064,335,59 billion to the six Area Councils and other stakeholders as its share of statutory allocation for the month of December 2020.



Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who presided over the 149th Joint Area Councils Allocation Committee (JAAC), described the December 2020 allocation as a great improvement of over N1 billion above the previous allocations to the councils.



Out of this figure, the sum of N2,006,901,374,.33 billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N1,639,162,961.26 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3,646,064,335.59 billion.



The figure also shows that Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N376,845,610.67 million, while Gwagwalada got N375,357,514.94 million and Kuje received N306, 910, 121.89 million. Similarly, Bwari Area Council received N306, 921, 357.38 million, Abaji got N329, 730, 556.69 million and Kwali received N311, 136, 212.76 million.



Furthermore, distribution to other stakeholders include: Primary Teachers which gulped N1,268, 373, 922.70 billion, 15 percent Pension Funds took N226, 478, 989.57 million, One percent Training Fund gulped N36, 460, 643.36 million and 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107, 849, 405.63 mimillion.



While commending the improved allocation to the area councils, the minister harps on the need to embark on the verification of area councils staff, stressing that the verification exercise would not be left in the hands of councils staff.



Aliyu, maintained that the Independent Corrupt Practices, and other Related Offences (ICPC), Office of the Auditor General, and other relevant agencies would be involved in conducting the verification exercise.



She, therefore, thanked all members of the Joint Area Allocation Committee (JAAC) for their contributions towards the success recorded in the month of December 2020, just as she tasked them to sustain the tempo.