FG rehabilitates 800 metres road in Federal University Dutse

By Daniel Tyokua 

The Federal Government said it has rehabilitated 800 metres road in Federal University Dutse, Jigawa state.


Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola disclosed  this during the handing and taking over ceremony of the internal road constructed  by the ministry at the University.
In a statement issued by the Director Press and Public Relations, Boade Akinola, the minister said the current road scheme was to boost academic activities across tertiary institutions in the country.


Fashola who was represented by the federal controller of works in Jigawa state, Engr. Oladele Atemolara said, ” With the current intervention in the tertiary institutions quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment.
“It will renew students’ enthusiasm to attend classes, because some deplorable roads have become motorable.”

“Currently, there are 43 number of road interventions within tertiary institutions across Nigeria, precisely 29 number of the road intervention projects have been completed with 17 number already handed over in 2020. Today, we hand over this one in Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state as a critical intervention to support education.”

Atemolara explained that no less than 200 people were employed during the execution of the project which contributed hugely to the job creation initiatives of the President Muhammadu  Buhari’s led administration.
However, the University management  applauded the synergy between Field Officers of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Dutse, and the University community during the rehabilitation of a 800 metres road at the institution.


The Director Physical Planning, Works and Maintenance of the University, Biliaminu Hassan said, ‘’the synergy between the Jigawa State Field officers of Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the University’s Management facilitated the project to the commissioning point, and that such   working relationship would be sustained.’’


Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Fatima Batul Muktar said, “this road is not actually the first road intervention by the ministry, it is the second one.The first road to be constructed on the new campus was a 2 kilometres road and drainages from the main gate to the junction of the faculty of agriculture. So, when you put it together with this the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing had intervened with 3kilometres road project in the university.

