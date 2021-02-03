37 C
Politics

Umahi flags off APC membership registration in Ebonyi, as Police avert PDP factions clash at party secretariat

From Angela Nwaeze and Zara Nwachinaemere, Abakiliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Monday, officially flagged off the All Progressives Congress, APC, Revalidation and Registration exercise in Ebonyi state.

The governor who flagged off the exercise at the Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, charged the state Caretaker Committee to ensure that the registration exercise was conducted successfully.

Earlier, the Acting Chairman of APC in the State, Chief Stanley Emegha, said the meeting was convened to upgrade the membership of the party in the State and called on the stakeholders to support the exercise to fully reintegrate members of to party.

“We have made it clear that Ebonyi is APC and the National will be expecting us to prove it, proving it is by us coming out and participating in the exercise massively, make whatever sacrifice to the betterment of the State because we must use the exercise to prove a point that Ebonyi State is APC and APC is Ebonyi State,” he noted

Meanwhile, the Fred Udeogu-led Peoples Democratic Party’s move to take over the party Secretariat on Monday was aborted by the Police in Ebonyi state.

The Police which was deployed to the secretariat following the crisis that rocked party moved fast the lock the entrance to the secretariat when the two warring factions stormed the secretariat

It was gathered that the Udeogu-led faction had gone to take over the PDP Secretariat at Abakaiki /Enugu Highway, but on getting the hint, the Nwebonyi-led faction also made their way to the venue.

Police fired gun shots in the air to disperse the crowd, while the youth leader of Udeogu-led faction and others yet to be identified were arrested by the police.

The Udeogu-led faction had earlier accused the Nwebonyi-led faction of plotting to set the party Secretariat ablaze.

Recall that both factions have been in court over leadership tussle.

In his reaction, Nwebonyi who said that they were in court over legitimacy of the Udeogu faction wondered why they could not wait for the court judgement.

He denied allegation of conniving with thugs to set Secretariat ablaze, and insisted he the authentic leader of PDP is in the state.

