38 C
Abuja
Trending Now

INEC To Establish More Polling Units In Registration…

Survival Fund: FG rolls out Guaranteed Off-take, general…

Ngige under fire over NSITF crisis

Fulani, others have right to live in any…

BREAKING: Buhari extends IGP Adamu’s tenure for three…

Buhari nominates Olonisakin, Buratai, Ibas, Abubakar, Usman as…

Herdsmen Crisis: You Are President Of Nigeria, Not…

Gunmen Kidnapped PUNCH Journalist in Abuja

“Cliff village” in SW China’s Sichuan province becomes…

The Future of Multilateralism

News

Gunmen Kidnapped PUNCH Journalist in Abuja

A correspondent with The PUNCH Newspaper, Okechukwu Nnodim has allegedly been kidnapped by unknown gunmen at his residence in Abuja.

Sources close to the family of the kidnapped victim had confirmed the information to THE WHISTLER on Thursday.

According to the source, the four-man gang gained access to his resident by jumping his fence after firing several gunshots in the air.

The kidnapped victim had just rounded up a prayer devotion with his family and about retiring for the day when the assailants broke into the house through the window.

After gaining access to his house, the gunmen demanded money before he was whisked away

He was reportedly kidnapped alongside a child of his neighbour at his house in Kubwa, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory at about 11 pm on Wednesday.

As of 3:30 pm on Thursday, the kidnappers have yet to contact his family.

Nnodim covers the business beat for The PUNCH in the FCT.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Akpabio to sue Joy Nunieh for defamation, denies ‘false allegations’

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Outstanding Honesty: Gov Ugwuanyi rewards Mrs. Chukwujama-Eze with N1m

Editor

Ganduje‘ll sustain free, compulsory basic education Policy- Commissioner

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Bauchi Gov challenges Dogara to prove procurement, contract allegations

Editor

BREAKING: INEC Declares PDP’s Douye Diri Winner Of Bayelsa Election

Editor

2023 : Integrity group insists on power shift to Abia North

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Journalism key to stable democracy and good governance-Pantami

Editor

Audit Report: Group raises alarm over missing N9.7bn from 32 projects

Editor

2023: President of Igbo extraction will bring healing – Egesi

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More