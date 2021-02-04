Herdsmen Crisis: You Are President Of Nigeria, Not Fulani, Ortom Slams Buhari

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, for his lethargy and failure to call armed Fulani herdsmen terrorising Nigerians to order.

He stated that Buhari is the President of Nigeria not the President of the Fulani tribe where he hails from.

Ortom urged President Buhari to serve the interest of all Nigerians, reminding the President of his pledge to be the President of everybody and nobody in 2015.

Ortom made this known at a press conference in Makurdi on Wednesday after his recovery from COVID-19.

Heurged the President to act fast, adding that no Nigerian is a second class citizen or slave to the Fulani people.

Ortom also lambasted the Presidency for calling for the arrest of popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho, over his quit notice to herdsmen accused of abductions, rape, destruction of farms, and others in the Ibarapa area of Oyo.

He accused the Presidency of being silent when herdsmen kill and maim Nigerians but swift to order the arrest of persons who resisted the criminal activities of the killer herdsmen.