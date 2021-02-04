Humanitarian and social intervention will be our focus in DEPOWA – Barr. Irabor

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

New President, Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Barrister (Mrs) Victoria Irabor has assumed office with a focus on achieving its humanitarian and social intervention objectives.



Barr. Irabor, who is the fourteenth DEPOWA President stated this during the formal handing and taking over ceremony from her predecessor, Dr (Mrs) Omobolanle Olonisakin.

She commended Dr (Mrs) Olonisakin for the laudable projects and other social-economic development initiatives executed during her watch.

She promised to build on the legacies of the erstwhile DEPOWA President, while soliciting for the support and cooperation of the DEPOWA members in taking the Association to a greater height.



Earlier, Dr Olonisakin congratulated and wished her successor, Mrs Irabor a fruitful tenure in office.



Mrs Olonisakin who enumerated achievements recorded during her time, expressed appreciation to the immediate past CDS, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin and Service Chiefs, as well as other stakeholders for their immense support and encouragement.



Mrs Oloniskin while thanking DEPOWA members for their unalloyed dedication and commitment, enjoined them to extend same vigour to the new administration in order to achieve the Association’s aim of bringing succour to the less privileged in the society.



The handing and taking over ceremony which was held at the General AG Olonisakin Multi-Purpose Hall, DEPOWA Schools, Asokoro, Abuja, coincided with sent-forth in honour of the immediate past DEPOWA President, Vice President and the Coordinators of the Tri-Services.

The new DEPOWA President in company of the former DEPOWA President had earlier in the day visited the DEPOWA Secretariat, touring and inspecting the DEPOWA Skills Acquisition Centre, and the ongoing building project in Mambilla Barracks, as well as the DEPOWA Schools in Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.



DEPOWA is a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) which is augmenting the humanitarian and social intervention efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in empowering less privileged widows and orphans of fallen heroes who lost their lives in the service to the nation.