Rivers releases 2020 BECE results

Education

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Ministry of Education yesterday, announced the release of 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results.

In a statement issued by Sir. Chidi Adiele, Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, the ministry disclosed the release of the results to School owners, Administrators, Parents and Guardians. 

The Ministry enjoins all candidates who sat for the examination to visit their schools for collection.

The Ministry also stated that: “Henceforth, Candidates seeking to register for SSCE must present original copy of their BECE certificate as a prerequisite for registration.

“Candidates who have registered for the 2021 SSCE must present their BECE certificate before the completion of their registration.

“Candidates seeking to benefit from the state government’s bankrolled UTME registration must also present original copy of their BECE certificates.

“Public and Private Schools by this announcement must ensure students seeking to be admitted into SS1 to SS3 present original copy of their BECE certificates at the point of registration

The Ministry therefore solicits the cooperation of all heads of schools to drive the above course, calling on Schools and parents to apply for the BECE certificates at rivemis.riversstate.gov.ng.

